Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs City to batter Chelsea, Brighton loss at Blades

It’s matchday 25 in the Premier League and Robbie Savage is back with his predictions, once again taking on F365, TEAMtalk and Tipstrr.

There are seven games on Saturday, starting off with Liverpool’s trip to Brentford. The pick of the 3pm matches is probably Tottenham’s home game against Wolves. Elsewhere, Burnley host Arsenal, Aston Villa are at Fulham, Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park, and West Ham travel to Nottingham Forest.

The late kick-off on Saturday evening is a big one between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad.

On Sunday, Sheffield United take on Brighton and Manchester United are at Luton. Tasty.

Monday night’s lone fixture is between Crystal Palace and Everton, hosted by the Toffees.

Brentford vs Liverpool

Robbie: Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points when they visit Brentford.

Brentford’s home form in the Premier League in their last six is not that great. They lost four of their last six at home in the Premier League.

Liverpool, on the other hand, nine wins from 12 in all competitions. It’s a tough one to call but I’m going for Liverpool to nick it. I think both teams to score in this one, but we’re gonna go Liverpool 3-1.

Robbie predicts: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

F365: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

Tipstrr: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

Man City vs Chelsea

Robbie: Since Chelsea beat Man City in the Champions League final, they are winless against City in their last seven.

Man City, on the other hand, they’re on an unbelievable run, 11 straight wins in all competitions. That will be 12 in this game when they beat Chelsea 3-0.

Robbie predicts: Man City 3-0 Chelsea

F365: Man City 2-1 Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Man City 3-1 Chelsea

Tipstrr: Man City 3-0 Chelsea

Sheffield Utd vs Brighton

Robbie: Sheffield United, can they continue their momentum with back-to-back wins in the Premier League after their 3-1 win against Luton?

They take on a Brighton side who are winless in their last six away Premier League games.

I think Chris Wilder’s side can continue their momentum. I’m going with a 2-1 Sheffield United win.

Robbie predicts: Sheff Utd 2-1 Brighton

F365: Sheff Utd 0-2 Brighton

TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 2-2 Brighton

Planet Sport: Sheff Utd 0-2 Brighton

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1-1 Brighton

Luton Town vs Man Utd

Robbie: Luton Town will be looking to bounce back at home where Manchester United are the visitors.

Obviously Luton lost their last home game 3-1 against Sheffield United and it’s a tough test against an in-form Manchester United who are looking for their fifth consecutive away win.

Luton Town can score goals, they’ve scored in their last 11 Premier League games. I think they score here, but I think Manchester United will get a few more. I’m going Luton Town one, Manchester United three.

Robbie predicts: Luton 1-3 Man Utd

F365: Luton 1-3 Man Utd

TEAMtalk: Luton 2-3 Man Utd

Planet Sport: Luton 2-3 Man Utd

Tipstrr: Luton 0-2 Man Utd

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Robbie: Everton take on Crystal Palace. Form for both of these clubs is not good at all.

Everton only one win from 11 in all competitions, Palace only two wins from 15 in all comps. It’s a huge game, can Palace get sucked in? They’ve got injury problems.

Everton at home, they’ve got to win this one. There’s no doubt about that. On that basis, I think they’re gonna win it, I’m going Everton two, Crystal Palace nil.

Robbie predicts: Everton 2-0 Palace

F365: Everton 0-0 Palace

TEAMtalk: Everton 2-1 Palace

Planet Sport: Everton 0-0 Palace

Tipstrr: Everton 2-0 Palace

Burnley vs Arsenal

Robbie predicts: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

F365: Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Burnley 0-3 Arsenal

Planet Sport: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

Tipstrr: Burnley 0-4 Arsenal

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Robbie predicts: Fulham 1-1 Aston Villa

F365: Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa

Planet Sport: Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa

Tipstrr: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Robbie predicts: Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth

F365: Newcastle 2-0 Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth

Planet Sport: Newcastle 2-0 Bournemouth

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3-1 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Robbie predicts: Forest 1-0 West Ham

F365: Forest 2-1 West Ham

TEAMtalk: Forest 2-1 West Ham

Planet Sport: Forest 2-1 West Ham

Tipstrr: Forest 1-1 West Ham

Tottenham vs Wolves

Robbie predicts: Spurs 2-0 Wolves

F365: Spurs 2-2 Wolves

TEAMtalk: Spurs 3-1 Wolves

Planet Sport: Spurs 2-2 Wolves

Tipstrr: Spurs 3-2 Wolves