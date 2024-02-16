Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs City to batter Chelsea, Brighton loss at Blades
It’s matchday 25 in the Premier League and Robbie Savage is back with his predictions, once again taking on F365, TEAMtalk and Tipstrr.
There are seven games on Saturday, starting off with Liverpool’s trip to Brentford. The pick of the 3pm matches is probably Tottenham’s home game against Wolves. Elsewhere, Burnley host Arsenal, Aston Villa are at Fulham, Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park, and West Ham travel to Nottingham Forest.
The late kick-off on Saturday evening is a big one between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad.
On Sunday, Sheffield United take on Brighton and Manchester United are at Luton. Tasty.
Monday night’s lone fixture is between Crystal Palace and Everton, hosted by the Toffees.
Planet Sport ambassador Savage has predicted the scorelines in every fixture. You can take him on here.
Brentford vs Liverpool
Robbie: Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points when they visit Brentford.
Brentford’s home form in the Premier League in their last six is not that great. They lost four of their last six at home in the Premier League.
Liverpool, on the other hand, nine wins from 12 in all competitions. It’s a tough one to call but I’m going for Liverpool to nick it. I think both teams to score in this one, but we’re gonna go Liverpool 3-1.
Robbie predicts: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool
F365: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool
TEAMtalk: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool
Tipstrr: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool
Man City vs Chelsea
Robbie: Since Chelsea beat Man City in the Champions League final, they are winless against City in their last seven.
Man City, on the other hand, they’re on an unbelievable run, 11 straight wins in all competitions. That will be 12 in this game when they beat Chelsea 3-0.
Robbie predicts: Man City 3-0 Chelsea
F365: Man City 2-1 Chelsea
TEAMtalk: Man City 3-1 Chelsea
Tipstrr: Man City 3-0 Chelsea
Sheffield Utd vs Brighton
Robbie: Sheffield United, can they continue their momentum with back-to-back wins in the Premier League after their 3-1 win against Luton?
They take on a Brighton side who are winless in their last six away Premier League games.
I think Chris Wilder’s side can continue their momentum. I’m going with a 2-1 Sheffield United win.
Robbie predicts: Sheff Utd 2-1 Brighton
F365: Sheff Utd 0-2 Brighton
TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 2-2 Brighton
Planet Sport: Sheff Utd 0-2 Brighton
Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1-1 Brighton
Luton Town vs Man Utd
Robbie: Luton Town will be looking to bounce back at home where Manchester United are the visitors.
Obviously Luton lost their last home game 3-1 against Sheffield United and it’s a tough test against an in-form Manchester United who are looking for their fifth consecutive away win.
Luton Town can score goals, they’ve scored in their last 11 Premier League games. I think they score here, but I think Manchester United will get a few more. I’m going Luton Town one, Manchester United three.
Robbie predicts: Luton 1-3 Man Utd
F365: Luton 1-3 Man Utd
TEAMtalk: Luton 2-3 Man Utd
Planet Sport: Luton 2-3 Man Utd
Tipstrr: Luton 0-2 Man Utd
Everton vs Crystal Palace
Robbie: Everton take on Crystal Palace. Form for both of these clubs is not good at all.
Everton only one win from 11 in all competitions, Palace only two wins from 15 in all comps. It’s a huge game, can Palace get sucked in? They’ve got injury problems.
Everton at home, they’ve got to win this one. There’s no doubt about that. On that basis, I think they’re gonna win it, I’m going Everton two, Crystal Palace nil.
Robbie predicts: Everton 2-0 Palace
F365: Everton 0-0 Palace
TEAMtalk: Everton 2-1 Palace
Planet Sport: Everton 0-0 Palace
Tipstrr: Everton 2-0 Palace
Burnley vs Arsenal
Robbie predicts: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal
F365: Burnley 1-3 Arsenal
TEAMtalk: Burnley 0-3 Arsenal
Planet Sport: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal
Tipstrr: Burnley 0-4 Arsenal
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Robbie predicts: Fulham 1-1 Aston Villa
F365: Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa
TEAMtalk: Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa
Planet Sport: Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa
Tipstrr: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa
Newcastle vs Bournemouth
Robbie predicts: Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth
F365: Newcastle 2-0 Bournemouth
TEAMtalk: Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth
Planet Sport: Newcastle 2-0 Bournemouth
Tipstrr: Newcastle 3-1 Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
Robbie predicts: Forest 1-0 West Ham
F365: Forest 2-1 West Ham
TEAMtalk: Forest 2-1 West Ham
Planet Sport: Forest 2-1 West Ham
Tipstrr: Forest 1-1 West Ham
Tottenham vs Wolves
Robbie predicts: Spurs 2-0 Wolves
F365: Spurs 2-2 Wolves
TEAMtalk: Spurs 3-1 Wolves
Planet Sport: Spurs 2-2 Wolves
Tipstrr: Spurs 3-2 Wolves