Premier League predictions: Savage says Arsenal will beat Villa, backs Chelsea to lose at Everton

More Premier League action means more predictions from Robbie Savage, who is back taking on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr.

Saturday’s action kicks off at Selhurst Park when Crystal Palace host Liverpool at lunchtime. At 3pm we have Brighton vs Burnley, Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Sheffield United vs Brentford, and Wolves vs Nottingham Forest.

Later on we have the match of the weekend between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Sunday brings us Everton vs Chelsea, Fulham vs West Ham, and Luton vs Manchester City at 2pm. Afterward, we have Tottenham at home to Newcastle United.

After the midweek fixtures, Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage again takes on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

F365: An away win feels like a foregone conclusion here. Mohamed Salah is bound to score at least once. Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 2

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 2

TEAMtalk: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 2

Planet Sport: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 3

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 1

Brighton vs Burnley

F365: Brighton will win this one but will once again fail to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League. Brighton 2 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Burnley 1

TEAMtalk: Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Planet Sport: Brighton 2 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Burnley 0

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

F365: Erik ten Hag’s men have not been at it this season but they are winning matches in the Premier League. Man Utd 2 Bournemouth 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 Bournemouth 0

TEAMtalk: Man Utd 1 Bournemouth 0

Planet Sport: Man Utd 2 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2 Bournemouth 1

Sheffield United vs Brentford

F365: Brentford have been hot and cold this season, while the Blades have just been cold. Despite that, we can see them getting a point here. Sheff Utd 1 Brentford 1

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 Brentford 0

TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 2 Brentford 2

Planet Sport: Sheff Utd 0 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Brentford 3

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest

F365: Reports suggest Steve Cooper will lose his job if Wolves beat Forest on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, we can’t see a positive result for his side here. He will find another job quite easily with Crystal Palace looking likely. Wolves 2 Nottm Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Nottm Forest 1

TEAMtalk: Wolves 2 Nottm Forest 1

Planet Sport: Wolves 3 Nottm Forest 1

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Nottm Forest 1

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

F365: This is very difficult to call. We will sit on the fence. Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 1

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 2

TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 3 Arsenal 2

Planet Sport: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 2

Everton vs Chelsea

F365: If Everton avoided a points deduction, they would be above Chelsea, which says a lot about the job Mauricio Pochettino is doing so far. More misery for him, we reckon. Everton 2 Chelsea 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Chelsea 1

TEAMtalk: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Planet Sport: Everton 1 Chelsea 2

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Chelsea 1

Fulham vs West Ham

F365: West Ham will make it two London derby away wins in the same week. Fulham 0 West Ham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 West Ham 2

TEAMtalk: Fulham 1 West Ham 3

Planet Sport: Fulham 2 West Ham 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 West Ham 3

Luton vs Manchester City

F365: Pep Guardiola’s men will take out their anger on the Hatters. Luton 0 Man City 4

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 0 Man City 3

TEAMtalk: Luton 1 Man City 3

Planet Sport: Luton 0 Man City 2

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Man City 6

Tottenham vs Newcastle

F365: This will be juicy, that’s for sure. If Newcastle get at this Spurs team, they will score at least two goals. If they play like they have been away from home, they will not get anything out of this one. Tottenham 2 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Newcastle 1

TEAMtalk: Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Planet Sport: Tottenham 2 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Newcastle 2

