With the conclusion of the international break and the return of club footy, Robbie Savage has predicted the score in all ten Premier League matches this weekend.

The club action gets underway at St James’ Park when Newcastle United host West Ham before five matches at 3pm.

Saturday brings us two evening games. Wolves travel to Aston Villa before Manchester United’s trip to Brentford, where they notably lost 4-0 in one of Erik ten Hag’s first games in charge.

On Sunday, Liverpool can go top of the table when they welcome Brighton and reported managerial target Roberto De Zerbi to Anfield.

The big one closes out the weekend, with Manchester City taking on Arsenal in an encounter that will prove to be crucial in the title race.

Newcastle vs West Ham

Robbie: If West Ham win this game, they’ll go level on points with Manchester United. They’re scoring goals, 15 goals across their last six games in all competitions. I fancy them at St James’ Park. I’m going to go with a sneaky West Ham 2-1 win.

Robbie’s Pick: 1-2

F365: 2-2

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 2-2

Tipstrr: 3-1

Bournemouth vs Everton

Robbie's Pick: 1-1

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Planet Sport: 1-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Chelsea vs Burnley

Robbie's Pick: 2-0

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Planet Sport: 3-1

Tipstrr: 3-0

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

Robbie's Pick: 1-1

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Sheffield United vs Fulham

Robbie's Pick: 0-1

F365: 0-3

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Planet Sport: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-3

Tottenham vs Luton

Robbie's Pick: 2-1

F365: 4-1

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Planet Sport: 4-1

Tipstrr: 4-1

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Robbie: Aston Villa take on Wolves. Unai Emery and Gary O’Neil are both doing fantastic jobs with their clubs respectively.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last six against Aston Villa. But Aston Villa are going for that Champions League place. Home advantage will be key here.

Robbie's Pick: 2-1

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Brentford vs Manchester United

Robbie: Brentford take on Manchester United. This game ended 4-0 to Brentford at the start of last season. Can I see the same scoreline? No I can’t.

Manchester United are in good form. They’ve won eight of their last 10 in all competitions.

I think the trip to London will be good for Manchester United.

Robbie's Pick: 0-2

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Planet Sport: 1-2

Tipstrr: 1-3

Liverpool vs Brighton

Robbie: Liverpool take on Brighton. I think this game will go to form.

Brighton have lost their last three straight away games while at Anfield, Liverpool have won 20 of their 23 games in all competitions.

I’m going to go with a comfortable Liverpool win. Liverpool are going for the Premier League title. Goal difference could be key.

Robbie's Pick: 3-0

F365: 4-2

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Planet Sport: 3-0

Tipstrr: 4-1

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Robbie: It’s the game of the weekend, it’s a game with two teams going for the Premier League title.

Man City take on Arsenal. Since the start of 2024, Arsenal have played eight Premier League games, and have won all eight.

But, their last eight visits to the Etihad, they’ve lost them all. This is going to be a fantastic game.

Will the tables be turned?

Robbie's Pick: 1-2

F365: 2-2

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Planet Sport: 1-1

Tipstrr: 3-2