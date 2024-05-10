Premier League predictions week 37: Savage tips Arsenal, City wins ahead of final-day showdown

Arsenal have to overcome Manchester United to stay on top, while Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Burnley have tough tests. Here are Robbie Savage’s predictions for all 10 Premier League matches this weekend.

There are huge matches at both ends of the Premier League table this weekend. Relegation-threatened Luton are at West Ham, Nottingham Forest host Chelsea, and Burnley are away to Tottenham.

At the top end of the table, Manchester City face Fulham away and Arsenal are at Old Trafford to take on Man Utd.

Think you’ve got what it takes to beat Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage? Take him on right here.

Fulham v Manchester City

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 0-2 Man City

F365: 0-3

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 0-4

Planet Sport: 1-4

Bournemouth v Brentford

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 3-1

Planet Sport: 3-0

Everton v Sheffield United

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2-0 Sheff Utd

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-0

Tipstrr: 2-0

Planet Sport: 2-1

Newcastle United v Brighton

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 3-1 Brighton

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Tipstrr: 4-1

Planet Sport: 3-3

Tottenham v Burnley

Robbie’s Pick: Spurs 3-0 Burnley

F365: 3-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 2-0

Planet Sport: 2-1

West Ham v Luton Town

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2-1 Luton

F365: 5-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 3-0

Planet Sport: 2-3

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2-3 Palace

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-2

Planet Sport: 1-2

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Robbie’s Pick: Forest 1-2 Chelsea

F365: 2-3

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Tipstrr: 1-3

Planet Sport: 2-1

Manchester United v Arsenal

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1-3 Arsenal

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-3

Planet Sport: 1-3

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 2-2 Liverpool

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Tipstrr: 2-4

Planet Sport: 2-2

More: Big Weekend | How Premier League clubs qualify for Europe in 2024/25 | POTS nominees announced