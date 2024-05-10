Premier League predictions week 37: Savage tips Arsenal, City wins ahead of final-day showdown
Arsenal have to overcome Manchester United to stay on top, while Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Burnley have tough tests. Here are Robbie Savage’s predictions for all 10 Premier League matches this weekend.
There are huge matches at both ends of the Premier League table this weekend. Relegation-threatened Luton are at West Ham, Nottingham Forest host Chelsea, and Burnley are away to Tottenham.
At the top end of the table, Manchester City face Fulham away and Arsenal are at Old Trafford to take on Man Utd.
Fulham v Manchester City
Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 0-2 Man City
F365: 0-3
TEAMtalk: 1-3
Tipstrr: 0-4
Planet Sport: 1-4
Bournemouth v Brentford
Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford
F365: 3-0
TEAMtalk: 2-1
Tipstrr: 3-1
Planet Sport: 3-0
Everton v Sheffield United
Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2-0 Sheff Utd
F365: 2-1
TEAMtalk: 2-0
Tipstrr: 2-0
Planet Sport: 2-1
Newcastle United v Brighton
Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 3-1 Brighton
F365: 2-0
TEAMtalk: 3-1
Tipstrr: 4-1
Planet Sport: 3-3
Tottenham v Burnley
Robbie’s Pick: Spurs 3-0 Burnley
F365: 3-1
TEAMtalk: 2-1
Tipstrr: 2-0
Planet Sport: 2-1
West Ham v Luton Town
Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2-1 Luton
F365: 5-1
TEAMtalk: 2-1
Tipstrr: 3-0
Planet Sport: 2-3
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2-3 Palace
F365: 1-2
TEAMtalk: 1-3
Tipstrr: 1-2
Planet Sport: 1-2
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Robbie’s Pick: Forest 1-2 Chelsea
F365: 2-3
TEAMtalk: 1-2
Tipstrr: 1-3
Planet Sport: 2-1
Manchester United v Arsenal
Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1-3 Arsenal
F365: 0-2
TEAMtalk: 1-3
Tipstrr: 1-3
Planet Sport: 1-3
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Robbie’s Pick: Villa 2-2 Liverpool
F365: 2-1
TEAMtalk: 2-2
Tipstrr: 2-4
Planet Sport: 2-2
