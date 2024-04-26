Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs Arsenal to drop points and Man City to win

The north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal highlights a Premier League weekend of action. Robbie Savage has predicted all 10 matches…

Kicking the action off is West Ham and Liverpool at the London Stadium. Jurgen Klopp will be happy with a 12:30 kick-off, we’re sure.

The four 15:00 matches are Wolves against relegation-threatened Luton Town, Fulham against Crystal Palace in a London derby, Newcastle United v Sheffield United, and Manchester United’s home match versus Burnley.

The two later matches are contested between Everton and Brentford in the Neal Maupay derby, before Aston Villa host Chelsea.

Sunday brings us Bournemouth against Brighton at the same time as Tottenham v Arsenal.

Manchester City will either be looking to react to an Arsenal win or take advantage of dropped points from their title rivals when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground later on Sunday.

As always, Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has predicted all of the correct scores in the Premier League this weekend. Think you can predict better than him? Give it a go right here.

West Ham v Liverpool

Robbie: West Ham take on Liverpool. The Irons are not in great form, only one win from eight in all competitions. Liverpool’s record against the Hammers is a good one, 13 wins from 15.

Liverpool, I think, are out of the title race. That defeat against Everton was a huge blow and I can’t see Man City or Arsenal dropping as many points from now until the end of the season.

On that basis, I think West Ham might nick this one. They’re in poor form but I’m going to go with a 2-1 West Ham win.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2-1 Liverpool

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Planet Sport: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-3

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace

F365: 2-2

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Planet Sport: 1-2

Tipstrr: 1-2

Manchester United v Burnley

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 3-1 Burnley

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Planet Sport: 2-2

Tipstrr: 1-1

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2-0 Sheff Utd

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 3-0

Planet Sport: 3-0

Tipstrr: 4-0

Wolves v Luton Town

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2-0 Luton

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 1-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Everton v Brentford

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 3-2 Brentford

F365: 1-0

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 2-0

Tipstrr: 1-0

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Robbie: Aston Villa take on Chelsea and you’ve got to think home advantage in this one will count as Villa are looking to do the double over Chelsea.

Chelsea are winless in their last five away games. Aston Villa are pushing for that fourth spot. I think Villa win it. I’m going to go, Villa three, Chelsea one.

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 3-1 Chelsea

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 3-1

Bournemouth v Brighton

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton

F365: 0-1

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Planet Sport: 1-1

Tipstrr: 3-1

Tottenham v Arsenal

Robbie: It’s the big one, it’s the North London derby. Spurs, who have scored in every home Premier League game this season, take on Arsenal with the best away record in the league.

Arsenal don’t have a good record when they visit Spurs. They’ve only won one of their last eight.

There’s going to be goals. Arsenal are absolutely flying. But I’m going to go with a 2-2 draw.

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Planet Sport: 2-2

Tipstrr: 2-4

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Robbie: Nottingham Forest take on Man City and you’ve got to think nothing other than three away points for City.

Considering the form that they’re in, considering that they’ve scored 17 goals in their last four games. It’s got to be a City win. I’m going Forest nil, Manchester City three.

Robbie’s Pick: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Man City

F365: 1-3

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Planet Sport: 1-4

Tipstrr: 1-4

