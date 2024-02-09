Premier League predictions week 24: Savage backs Man Utd misery and Liverpool, City wins

We have a relegation six-pointer, two London derbies, and a massive match in the race for Champions League football this weekend and Robbie Savage has predicted all ten scorelines.

Planet Sport ambassador Savage is once again taking on Football365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr with this weekend’s action getting underway at the Etihad when Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Saturday.

There are four matches at 3pm but none is bigger than Luton against Sheffield United. Elsewhere, we have Tottenham vs Brighton, Fulham vs Bournemouth, and Liverpool aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal (read 16 Conclusions on that here) when they welcome struggling Burnley.

Saturday’s late kick-off is between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at the City Ground.

On Sunday we have two matches, with West Ham taking on Arsenal at 2pm before Manchester United’s trip to Aston Villa two-and-a-half hours later.

Monday’s lone fixture is another London derby between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Manchester City vs Everton

Robbie: The lunchtime kick-off, Man City take on Everton. If you look at the stats, Man City have only lost one of their last 35 home Premier League games.

Everton, unbelievably, have got the sixth best away record in the Premier League this season.

But Man City, the big guns are back and I think it’s going to be a comfortable Man City win.

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3-0 Everton

F365: Man City 3-0 Everton

TEAMtalk: Man City 4-1 Everton

Planet Sport: Man City 3-0 Everton

Tipstrr: Man City 3-1 Everton

Fulham vs Bournemouth

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth

F365: Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth

Planet Sport: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

Tipstrr: Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Burnley

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley

F365: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 3-0 Burnley

Planet Sport: Liverpool 4-1 Burnley

Tipstrr: Liverpool 5-0 Burnley

Luton vs Sheffield United

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd

F365: Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd

TEAMtalk: Luton 3-1 Sheff Utd

Planet Sport: Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd

Tipstrr: Luton 3-1 Sheff Utd

Tottenham v Brighton

Robbie’s Pick: Spurs 2-0 Brighton

F365: Spurs 3-1 Brighton

TEAMtalk: Spurs 3-2 Brighton

Planet Sport: Spurs 3-1 Brighton

Tipstrr: Spurs 2-2 Brighton

Wolves vs Brentford

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2-1 Brentford

F365: Wolves 2-0 Brentford

TEAMtalk: Wolves 2-1 Brentford

Planet Sport: Wolves 2-1 Brentford

Tipstrr: Wolves 2-0 Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Robbie: A huge game for Nottingham Forest – can they move away from that relegation zone?

They’ve got a good chance considering Newcastle have conceded three of more goals in six of their last nine Premier League games.

I think Nottingham Forest will win.

Robbie’s Pick: Forest 2-1 Newcastle

F365: Forest 0-1 Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Planet Sport: Forest 1-2 Newcastle

Tipstrr: Forest 1-1 Newcastle

West Ham vs Arsenal

Robbie: West Ham are looking to do the double over Arsenal for the first time since 2006/07.

Arsenal, they’ve won their last three Premier League. In the process, they’ve scored 10 goals.

I think they’ll get a few here against West Ham.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

F365: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

TEAMtalk: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

Planet Sport: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

Tipstrr: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Robbie: Aston Villa on the back of two home defeats – the first time that’s happened this season. In the process, they’ve conceded six.

Manchester United scoring goals now. In their last five Premier League games they’ve got 13 goals.

Considering in their previous five, they only scored two. I think there will be goals in this one. I’m going to go with an Aston Villa win.

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 3-2 Man Utd

F365: Villa 2-1 Man Utd

TEAMtalk: Villa 3-2 Man Utd

Planet Sport: Villa 3-1 Man Utd

Tipstrr: Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Robbie: Chelsea on the back of a brilliant win at Aston Villa in the FA Cup. They’ve won their last 13 games straight against Crystal Palace.

Palace have only won two of their last 14. I think Chelsea at Selhurst Park will win this one. I’m going with a Chelsea win.

Robbie’s Pick: Palace 1-3 Chelsea

F365: Palace 0-2 Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Planet Sport: Palace 0-2 Chelsea

Tipstrr: Palace 1-1 Chelsea

