Premier League predictions week 24: Savage backs Man Utd misery and Liverpool, City wins
We have a relegation six-pointer, two London derbies, and a massive match in the race for Champions League football this weekend and Robbie Savage has predicted all ten scorelines.
Planet Sport ambassador Savage is once again taking on Football365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr with this weekend’s action getting underway at the Etihad when Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Saturday.
There are four matches at 3pm but none is bigger than Luton against Sheffield United. Elsewhere, we have Tottenham vs Brighton, Fulham vs Bournemouth, and Liverpool aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal (read 16 Conclusions on that here) when they welcome struggling Burnley.
Saturday’s late kick-off is between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at the City Ground.
On Sunday we have two matches, with West Ham taking on Arsenal at 2pm before Manchester United’s trip to Aston Villa two-and-a-half hours later.
Monday’s lone fixture is another London derby between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
Manchester City vs Everton
Robbie: The lunchtime kick-off, Man City take on Everton. If you look at the stats, Man City have only lost one of their last 35 home Premier League games.
Everton, unbelievably, have got the sixth best away record in the Premier League this season.
But Man City, the big guns are back and I think it’s going to be a comfortable Man City win.
Robbie’s Pick: Man City 3-0 Everton
F365: Man City 3-0 Everton
TEAMtalk: Man City 4-1 Everton
Planet Sport: Man City 3-0 Everton
Tipstrr: Man City 3-1 Everton
Fulham vs Bournemouth
Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth
F365: Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth
TEAMtalk: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth
Planet Sport: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth
Tipstrr: Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Burnley
Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley
F365: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley
TEAMtalk: Liverpool 3-0 Burnley
Planet Sport: Liverpool 4-1 Burnley
Tipstrr: Liverpool 5-0 Burnley
Luton vs Sheffield United
Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd
F365: Luton 2-1 Sheff Utd
TEAMtalk: Luton 3-1 Sheff Utd
Planet Sport: Luton 2-0 Sheff Utd
Tipstrr: Luton 3-1 Sheff Utd
Tottenham v Brighton
Robbie’s Pick: Spurs 2-0 Brighton
F365: Spurs 3-1 Brighton
TEAMtalk: Spurs 3-2 Brighton
Planet Sport: Spurs 3-1 Brighton
Tipstrr: Spurs 2-2 Brighton
Wolves vs Brentford
Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2-1 Brentford
F365: Wolves 2-0 Brentford
TEAMtalk: Wolves 2-1 Brentford
Planet Sport: Wolves 2-1 Brentford
Tipstrr: Wolves 2-0 Brentford
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Robbie: A huge game for Nottingham Forest – can they move away from that relegation zone?
They’ve got a good chance considering Newcastle have conceded three of more goals in six of their last nine Premier League games.
I think Nottingham Forest will win.
Robbie’s Pick: Forest 2-1 Newcastle
F365: Forest 0-1 Newcastle
TEAMtalk: Forest 1-2 Newcastle
Planet Sport: Forest 1-2 Newcastle
Tipstrr: Forest 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham vs Arsenal
Robbie: West Ham are looking to do the double over Arsenal for the first time since 2006/07.
Arsenal, they’ve won their last three Premier League. In the process, they’ve scored 10 goals.
I think they’ll get a few here against West Ham.
Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
F365: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
TEAMtalk: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal
Planet Sport: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal
Tipstrr: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Robbie: Aston Villa on the back of two home defeats – the first time that’s happened this season. In the process, they’ve conceded six.
Manchester United scoring goals now. In their last five Premier League games they’ve got 13 goals.
Considering in their previous five, they only scored two. I think there will be goals in this one. I’m going to go with an Aston Villa win.
Robbie’s Pick: Villa 3-2 Man Utd
F365: Villa 2-1 Man Utd
TEAMtalk: Villa 3-2 Man Utd
Planet Sport: Villa 3-1 Man Utd
Tipstrr: Villa 2-0 Man Utd
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Robbie: Chelsea on the back of a brilliant win at Aston Villa in the FA Cup. They’ve won their last 13 games straight against Crystal Palace.
Palace have only won two of their last 14. I think Chelsea at Selhurst Park will win this one. I’m going with a Chelsea win.
Robbie’s Pick: Palace 1-3 Chelsea
F365: Palace 0-2 Chelsea
TEAMtalk: Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Planet Sport: Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Tipstrr: Palace 1-1 Chelsea
