Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs Liverpool to lose *again*, Arsenal to bounce back

Will Liverpool and Arsenal bounce back? As part of his Premier League predictions for matchday 34, Robbie Savage has backed Jurgen Klopp’s side to lose again…

Due to it being FA Cup semi-final weekend, there are only seven Premier League games taking place on Saturday/Sunday (boo!), but football nerds should still be treated to some brilliant league action.

Will Liverpool and Arsenal return to winning ways?

The two 3pm kick-offs on Saturday afternoon are centred around the fight to avoid relegation as Luton Town host Brentford, while bottom-placed Sheffield United face second-bottom Burnley at Bramall Lane.

In the 7-30pm kick-off on Saturday, Arsenal are tasked with facing Wolves at Molineux after suffering back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.

On Sunday, there is a huge game at Goodison Park as it’s the points deduction derby between Everton and Nottingham Forest.

At 3pm, there are two more games as Aston Villa look to boost their top-four hopes by beating AFC Bournemouth, while there is a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham at Selhurst Park.

The final Premier League fixture of the weekend pits Fulham against Liverpool at Craven Cottage at 4-30pm in what is a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Think you have what it takes to beat Robbie? You can take him on right here. And with that, onto our predictions…

Luton Town vs Brentford

Robbie’s Pick: 1-1

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-3

Tipstrr: 2-2

Sheffield United vs Burnley

Robbie’s Pick: 0-1

F365: 1-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 1-1

Wolves vs Arsenal

Robbie: Arsenal travel to Molineux to take on Wolves who are winless in their last four Premier League games.

Arsenal’s record against Wolves is really good, they’ve won their last five games against Wolverhampton.

They’ve got to bounce back after the disappointment of going out in the Champions League.

They’ve still got a great opportunity in the Premier League, although their run-in is very difficult – starting with Wolves. But I think they’ll bounce back with a 2-0 win.

Robbie’s Pick: 0-2

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-4

Tipstrr: 2-1

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Robbie: Everton take on Nottingham Forest, the battle at the bottom of the Premier League. It’s a huge game.

Will home advantage count? I think if Nottingham Forest can get that first goal, anything could happen. I think they will.

Everton defensively have been really poor, making individual errors. I think Nottingham Forest will capitalise, they’ll get the first goal, they’ll score two and Everton will get one.

Robbie’s Pick: 1-2

F365: 1-1

TEAMtalk: 1-1

Tipstrr: 1-3

READ MORE: Big Weekend… Big Weekend: Manchester City v Chelsea, Everton, Declan Rice, Jurgen Klopp, El Clasico

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

Robbie’s Pick: 2-1

F365: 3-1

TEAMtalk: 3-0

Tipstrr: 3-0

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Robbie’s Pick: 2-1

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 1-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Fulham vs Liverpool

Robbie: Liverpool travel to Fulham. They need to bounce back after a difficult couple of weeks.

Going out of the FA Cup, going out of Europe and losing at home last week to Crystal Palace. They’ve only won one of their last four games.

Fulham – their record against Liverpool is not great. They’ve only one of their last 12 against Liverpool.

But I just think Fulham might just edge this one. Can’t believe I’m saying that. I’m going to go with a Fulham 2-1 win.

Robbie’s Pick: 2-1

F365: 0-1

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-2

READ MORE: Mailbox… What’s going on at Liverpool? Can you fire a manager who has already resigned?

