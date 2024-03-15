Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs Tottenham to draw, Luton-Forest five-goal thriller

There are only four Premier League games this weekend (curse you, FA Cup), but Robbie Savage has still predicted the correct score in every match.

This weekend’s Premier League action kicks off at Turf Moor as 19th-placed Burnley host fellow relegation candidates Brentford.

Then at 15:00, there is another game with relegation implications as Luton Town – just a couple of days after giving up a three-goal lead to lose against AFC Bournemouth – face Nottingham Forest in a huge six-pointer at Kenilworth Road.

In the 17:30 kick-off on Saturday, there is a London derby at Craven Cottage as Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur travel to play Marco Silva’s Fulham.

And finally, the only Premier League game on Sunday pits West Ham United against Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

Burnley vs Brentford

Robbie: Burnley 1 Brentford 2

F365: Burnley 2 Brentford 1

TEAMtalk: Burnley 2 Brentford 3

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Brentford 1

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest

Robbie: Luton 3 Nott’m Forest 2

F365: Luton 1 Nott’m Forest 1

TEAMtalk: Luton 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: Luton 1 Nott’m Forest 2

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Robbie: Spurs have got a great record against Fulham, winning 14 of their last 16 Premier League games.

Fulham are on a decent run of form, only being beat in two of their last seven in all competitions.

It’s going to be a tough game for Spurs. I think there will be goals. I’m gonna go with a 2-2 draw.

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Tottenham 2

F365: Fulham 1 Tottenham 3

TEAMtalk: Fulham 1 Tottenham 3

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Tottenham 3

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Robbie: What a week it was for both West Ham and Aston Villa.

West Ham reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Villa reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

West Ham are scoring goals in all competitions – 14 in their last five games.

Aston Villa are going for the top four and it’s a big game. It’s a tough one to call but I’m gonna go with a West Ham win, 2-1.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Aston Villa 1

F365: West Ham 0 Aston Villa 2

TEAMtalk: West Ham 2 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Aston Villa 2

