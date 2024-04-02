We have a midweek special with all 20 Premier League clubs in action. Robbie Savage has predicted every score, taking on F365 and friends…

If there is one thing we love more than Premier League football, it is unexpected Premier League football. This midweek fixture list has caught us by surprise after the international break and there are some corkers to look forward to.

The highlight of the week is Chelsea’s home match against Manchester United in what the kids might describe as a ‘mid-off’.

Elsewhere, Manchester City look to beat a side in the top five for the first time this season when they host Aston Villa, there is a London derby between West Ham and Tottenham, and we wonder how many Sheffield United will concede away to Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Robbie’s Pick: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Fulham

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Planet Sport: 1-2

Tipstrr: 2-1

Newcastle United vs Everton

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle United 2-0 Everton

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 3-1

Tipstrr: 2-0

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 2-1 Crystal Palace

F365: 1-1

TEAMtalk: 1-1

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 3-1

Burnley vs Wolves

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1-0 Wolves

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Planet Sport: 0-2

Tipstrr: 2-0

West Ham vs Tottenham

Robbie: West Ham against Spurs. Both teams were involved in games where there were late goals. Newcastle 4-3 against West Ham. The Irons were 3-1 up. Spurs were 1-0 down at Luton but won it 2-1 with a late goal from Son.

I think there’ll be goals. West Ham need to win this one as do Spurs. Tottenham are winless in three at the London Stadium. It’s a tough one.

West Ham are looking to do the double over Spurs so I’m going to go 2-1 for West Ham. I think the front four of West Ham will cause Spurs problems.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2-1 Tottenham

F365: 0-3

TEAMtalk: 3-2

Planet Sport: 1-3

Tipstrr: 2-3

Arsenal vs Luton Town

Robbie: Arsenal take on Luton. The Hatters have conceded the most goals away from home in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal stopped Man City from scoring at the Etihad for the first time since Crystal Palace 57 games ago.

Arsenal have done remarkably well, some great components defensively. They’ll stop Luton scoring.

Luton have conceded the most away goals in the Premier League so I’m going with a 4-0 Arsenal win.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 4-0 Luton Town

F365: 4-0

TEAMtalk: 5-1

Planet Sport: 4-0

Tipstrr: 4-0

Brentford vs Brighton

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2-1 Brighton

F365: 0-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 1-2

Tipstrr: 1-2

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Robbie: Man City unbeaten at the Etihad this season. They’ve also won 17 of their 18 games against Villa at the Etihad.

Villa are trying to get that fourth position. City didn’t score at the Etihad against Arsenal – the first time that’s happened in 57 games. That’s not going to happen again.

Surely Man City will score. I think it will be a decent game. Villa will get a goal but I’m going to go with City 3-1.

Robbie’s Pick: Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 3-0

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

Robbie: Liverpool take on Sheffield United – the second best attack in the Premier League against the worst defence.

I can’t see anything other than a Liverpool win. Salah to get on the scoresheet again. I’m going to go with a comfortable 4-0 victory to Liverpool.

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 4-0 Sheffield United

F365: 6-0

TEAMtalk: 4-0

Planet Sport: 4-0

Tipstrr: 5-0

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Robbie: Chelsea take on Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking for their third straight win over the Blues.

This game is at the Bridge, but Chelsea have conceded 10 goals across their last five games. I think they’ll concede.

But, Manchester United – 31 shots Brentford had at their goal in their last game. I think Chelsea being at home, I know Burnley got a draw over there but I just think Chelsea in this one will nick it 2-1.

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Planet Sport: 2-2

Tipstrr: 1-1

