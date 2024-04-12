Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs Chelsea, Everton draw, Burnley to beat Brighton

We are well and truly in the business end of the season. Squeaky bum time, if you will. A weekend of Premier League action means one thing: Robbie Savage’s predictions.

This weekend’s fixtures are spread out nicely, with six Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one on Monday evening.

Newcastle host Spurs in game of the weekend

The first match of the weekend is probably going to be the most entertaining of the lot. Newcastle United welcome Tottenham to St James’ Park in what should be a huge test of the latter’s top-four credentials.

There are four matches at 3pm before Manchester United’s trip to Bournemouth, who won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, Liverpool host Crystal Palace and Fulham go from west London to east to take on West Ham before Arsenal’s home match against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Monday’s lone fixture is between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Think you have what it takes to beat Robbie? You can take him on right here. Now on to the predictions…

Newcastle United vs Tottenham

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2-1 Spurs

F365: 2-2

TEAMtalk: 3-2

Planet Sport: 2-2

Tipstrr: 2-1

Brentford vs Sheffield United

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2-0 Sheff Utd

F365: 1-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Burnley vs Brighton

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1-0 Brighton

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 1-0

Manchester City vs Luton

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 5-0 Luton

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 5-1

Planet Sport: 6-0

Tipstrr: 5-0

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Robbie’s Pick: Nottm Forest 2-1 Wolves

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 1-2

Tipstrr: 2-1

Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1-3 Man Utd

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Planet Sport: 2-3

Tipstrr: 1-2

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 2-0 Palace

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 3-0

Planet Sport: 3-0

Tipstrr: 4-1

West Ham vs Fulham

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 1-1 Fulham

F365: 1-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 2-0

Tipstrr: 3-1

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3-1 Villa

F365: 4-0

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Planet Sport: 4-1

Tipstrr: 4-1

Chelsea vs Everton

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 1-1 Everton

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Planet Sport: 2-1

Tipstrr: 1-1

