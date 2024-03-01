We have a full fixture list in the Premier League this weekend and Robbie Savage has predicted the score in every single game.

There is no Friday night or Saturday lunchtime game in the Premier League this weekend so our first taste of action will come via six 3pm kick-offs, including London derbies between Brentford and Chelsea and Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, league leaders Liverpool are at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United host Wolves, West Ham travel to Everton, and Fulham welcome Brighton to Craven Cottage.

On Saturday evening, Luton Town host Aston Villa in a huge match at both ends of the table.

Burnley and Bournemouth get Sunday’s action underway before the small matter of the Manchester derby.

On Monday night, free-scoring Arsenal travel to Sheffield United, who have been leaking goals for fun.

Newcastle United vs Wolves

Robbie’s pick: Newcastle 2-0 Wolves

F365: This fixture is always a draw. We can’t in our right mind predict anything else. 1-1.

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 2-2 Wolves

Planet Sport: Newcastle 1-2 Wolves

Tipstrr: Newcastle 1-2 Wolves

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Robbie’s pick: Spurs 2-0 Palace

F365: Palace’s new manager bounce shall carry on into this London derby. We are backing an entertaining 2-2 draw.

TEAMtalk: Spurs 4-1 Palace

Planet Sport: Spurs 2-1 Palace

Tipstrr: Spurs 3-1 Palace

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Robbie’s pick: Forest 0-1 Liverpool

F365: This should be fairly comfortable for Jurgen Klopp’s mentality monsters kids. 3-0 win.

TEAMtalk: Forest 1-3 Liverpool

Planet Sport: Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Tipstrr: Forest 1-4 Liverpool

Brentford vs Chelsea

Robbie’s pick: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea

F365: We have rather boldly gone with a Brentford win. 2-1.

TEAMtalk: Brentford 2-1 Chelsea

Planet Sport: Brentford 1-3 Chelsea

Tipstrr: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea

Everton vs West Ham

Robbie’s pick: Everton 2-1 West Ham

F365: Both teams are pretty hopeless. 1-1 draw.

TEAMtalk: Everton 2-1 West Ham

Planet Sport: Everton 1-2 West Ham

Tipstrr: Everton 2-0 West Ham

Fulham vs Brighton

Robbie’s pick: Fulham 1-0 Brighton

F365: Pretty tough to call, this. Let’s go with a 2-1 win for Brighton.

TEAMtalk: Fulham 1-0 Brighton

Planet Sport: Fulham 1-2 Brighton

Tipstrr: Fulham 3-2 Brighton

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

Robbie: Luton in the relegation zone take on Aston Villa who are going for Champions League football.

Villa’s record against promoted sides is brilliant. They haven’t lost in their last eight Premier League games against promoted sides.

Luton are conceding goals for fun. They’ve conceded 19 in their last five in all competitions.

I think there will be goals in this one. But Luton Town at home – they’ve got something. The fans. The atmosphere. I’m gonna go with a 2-2 draw.

Robbie’s pick: Luton 2-2 Villa

F365: Goals are guaranteed. 3-2 win for Villa.

TEAMtalk: Luton 2-3 Villa

Planet Sport: Luton 1-5 Villa

Tipstrr: Luton 0-3 Villa

Burnley vs Bournemouth

Robbie: Burnley’s record in the Premier League at Turf Moor is not very good.

The games at Turf Moor, you thought, can they win those games? That will be the deciding factor if they stay up, how many home wins they have.

But they’ve lost 10 from 13 at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are winless in their last seven in the Premier League, but on this occasion, I just think Bournemouth going to Turf Moor with Burnley’s home record, I’m going to go with a Bournemouth away win, 2-1.

Robbie’s pick: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

F365: Two teams woefully out of form and Bournemouth have just been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Leicester. Expect a reaction but not an emphatic one. 1-0 away win.

TEAMtalk: Burnley 2-2 Bournemouth

Planet Sport: Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth

Tipstrr: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Robbie: It’s the Manchester derby, City against United. City are looking equal their record of 55 consecutive home games where they’ve scored a goal. They’re currently on 54 but it will be 55 against Manchester United.

Though Manchester United on the road are doing very very well. They’ve won their last six away from home in all competitions.

But I just think Man City are too strong, too good against probably a weakened Manchester United side. With injuries especially in that back line. I’m going to go with Man City three, Manchester United nil.

Robbie’s pick: Man City 3-0 Man Utd

F365: City should hammer Erik ten Hag’s men. 4-1.

TEAMtalk: Man City 3-1 Man Utd

Planet Sport: Man City 5-1 Man Utd

Tipstrr: Man City 4-0 Man Utd

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Robbie: You’d think Arsenal will go to Bramall Lane full of confidence. They’re scoring goals, creating chances, winning games. I think they’ll go to Bramall Lane and win quite comfortably.

Sheffield United have conceded 20 goals in their last six games across all competitions. That’s over three goals a game.

On that basis, I’m going with Arsenal to win 3-0.

Robbie’s pick: Sheff Utd 0-3 Arsenal

F365: Everything indicates a massive win for Arsenal. Is 3-0 too generous on the Blades? That is what we have gone for, anyway.

TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 1-4 Arsenal

Planet Sport: Sheff Utd 0-6 Arsenal

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0-4 Arsenal

