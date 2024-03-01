Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs City to hammer Man Utd, Liverpool to stay top
We have a full fixture list in the Premier League this weekend and Robbie Savage has predicted the score in every single game.
There is no Friday night or Saturday lunchtime game in the Premier League this weekend so our first taste of action will come via six 3pm kick-offs, including London derbies between Brentford and Chelsea and Tottenham and Crystal Palace.
Elsewhere, league leaders Liverpool are at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United host Wolves, West Ham travel to Everton, and Fulham welcome Brighton to Craven Cottage.
On Saturday evening, Luton Town host Aston Villa in a huge match at both ends of the table.
Burnley and Bournemouth get Sunday’s action underway before the small matter of the Manchester derby.
On Monday night, free-scoring Arsenal travel to Sheffield United, who have been leaking goals for fun.
Newcastle United vs Wolves
Robbie’s pick: Newcastle 2-0 Wolves
F365: This fixture is always a draw. We can’t in our right mind predict anything else. 1-1.
TEAMtalk: Newcastle 2-2 Wolves
Planet Sport: Newcastle 1-2 Wolves
Tipstrr: Newcastle 1-2 Wolves
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
Robbie’s pick: Spurs 2-0 Palace
F365: Palace’s new manager bounce shall carry on into this London derby. We are backing an entertaining 2-2 draw.
TEAMtalk: Spurs 4-1 Palace
Planet Sport: Spurs 2-1 Palace
Tipstrr: Spurs 3-1 Palace
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Robbie’s pick: Forest 0-1 Liverpool
F365: This should be fairly comfortable for Jurgen Klopp’s
mentality monsters kids. 3-0 win.
TEAMtalk: Forest 1-3 Liverpool
Planet Sport: Forest 1-2 Liverpool
Tipstrr: Forest 1-4 Liverpool
Brentford vs Chelsea
Robbie’s pick: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
F365: We have rather boldly gone with a Brentford win. 2-1.
TEAMtalk: Brentford 2-1 Chelsea
Planet Sport: Brentford 1-3 Chelsea
Tipstrr: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
Everton vs West Ham
Robbie’s pick: Everton 2-1 West Ham
F365: Both teams are pretty hopeless. 1-1 draw.
TEAMtalk: Everton 2-1 West Ham
Planet Sport: Everton 1-2 West Ham
Tipstrr: Everton 2-0 West Ham
Fulham vs Brighton
Robbie’s pick: Fulham 1-0 Brighton
F365: Pretty tough to call, this. Let’s go with a 2-1 win for Brighton.
TEAMtalk: Fulham 1-0 Brighton
Planet Sport: Fulham 1-2 Brighton
Tipstrr: Fulham 3-2 Brighton
Luton Town vs Aston Villa
Robbie: Luton in the relegation zone take on Aston Villa who are going for Champions League football.
Villa’s record against promoted sides is brilliant. They haven’t lost in their last eight Premier League games against promoted sides.
Luton are conceding goals for fun. They’ve conceded 19 in their last five in all competitions.
I think there will be goals in this one. But Luton Town at home – they’ve got something. The fans. The atmosphere. I’m gonna go with a 2-2 draw.
Robbie’s pick: Luton 2-2 Villa
F365: Goals are guaranteed. 3-2 win for Villa.
TEAMtalk: Luton 2-3 Villa
Planet Sport: Luton 1-5 Villa
Tipstrr: Luton 0-3 Villa
Burnley vs Bournemouth
Robbie: Burnley’s record in the Premier League at Turf Moor is not very good.
The games at Turf Moor, you thought, can they win those games? That will be the deciding factor if they stay up, how many home wins they have.
But they’ve lost 10 from 13 at Turf Moor in the Premier League.
Bournemouth are winless in their last seven in the Premier League, but on this occasion, I just think Bournemouth going to Turf Moor with Burnley’s home record, I’m going to go with a Bournemouth away win, 2-1.
Robbie’s pick: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth
F365: Two teams woefully out of form and Bournemouth have just been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Leicester. Expect a reaction but not an emphatic one. 1-0 away win.
TEAMtalk: Burnley 2-2 Bournemouth
Planet Sport: Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth
Tipstrr: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Robbie: It’s the Manchester derby, City against United. City are looking equal their record of 55 consecutive home games where they’ve scored a goal. They’re currently on 54 but it will be 55 against Manchester United.
Though Manchester United on the road are doing very very well. They’ve won their last six away from home in all competitions.
But I just think Man City are too strong, too good against probably a weakened Manchester United side. With injuries especially in that back line. I’m going to go with Man City three, Manchester United nil.
Robbie’s pick: Man City 3-0 Man Utd
F365: City should hammer Erik ten Hag’s men. 4-1.
TEAMtalk: Man City 3-1 Man Utd
Planet Sport: Man City 5-1 Man Utd
Tipstrr: Man City 4-0 Man Utd
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Robbie: You’d think Arsenal will go to Bramall Lane full of confidence. They’re scoring goals, creating chances, winning games. I think they’ll go to Bramall Lane and win quite comfortably.
Sheffield United have conceded 20 goals in their last six games across all competitions. That’s over three goals a game.
On that basis, I’m going with Arsenal to win 3-0.
Robbie’s pick: Sheff Utd 0-3 Arsenal
F365: Everything indicates a massive win for Arsenal. Is 3-0 too generous on the Blades? That is what we have gone for, anyway.
TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 1-4 Arsenal
Planet Sport: Sheff Utd 0-6 Arsenal
Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0-4 Arsenal
