Premier League predictions: Robbie Savage backs matchday 26 wins for Arsenal, Man Utd, City

The Carabao Cup final means there are only eight Premier League games this weekend. Not to worry, Robbie Savage still has enough to work with, folks.

There are four Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm on Saturday. Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest, where there will be no ‘Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that’ chants.

Meanwhile, Manchester United welcome Fulham to the Wembley of the north Old Trafford, Everton are at Brighton, and Oliver Glasner takes charge of his first Crystal Palace match against Burnley.

On Saturday evening, Arsenal take on Newcastle United in a grudge match after the “disgrace” at St James’ earlier this season. That fixture comes after Manchester City’s trip to Bournemouth at half 5.

Sunday’s lone Premier League fixture is contested between Wolves and Sheffield United at Molineux before West Ham and Brentford face off in a London derby on Monday night.

As always, Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has predicted every scoreline in the Premier League. He again takes on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr. Think you can beat him? Take him on right here.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

Robbie predicts: Villa 2-1 Nottm Forest

F365: This will probably be a tight match with Aston Villa going through a bit of a blip. We still fancy them to win, though. Villa 2-1 Forest.

TEAMtalk: Villa 3-1 Forest

Planet Sport: Villa 2-1 Forest

Tipstrr: Villa 3-1 Forest

Brighton vs Everton

Robbie predicts: Brighton 2-0 Everton

F365: We won’t see the same Everton heroics at the Amex as we witnessed last season. Brighton 2-1 Everton.

TEAMtalk: Brighton 2-1 Everton

Planet Sport: Brighton 3-0 Everton

Tipstrr: Brighton 2-0 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Robbie predicts: Palace 2-0 Burnley

F365: Predicting a goalless draw is a rarity and there is bound to be at least one this weekend. Right? Palace 0-0 Burnley.

TEAMtalk: Palace 2-1 Burnley

Planet Sport: Palace 1-0 Burnley

Tipstrr: Palace 2-0 Burnley

Manchester United vs Fulham

Robbie predicts: Man Utd 3-0 Fulham

F365: Fulham don’t have enough about them to hurt Erik ten Hag’s men. Man Utd 2-0 Fulham.

TEAMtalk: Man Utd 3-1 Fulham

Planet Sport: Man Utd 2-0 Fulham

Tipstrr: Man Utd 3-0 Fulham

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Robbie: Bournemouth take on Man City and you’ve got to say Man City are firm, firm, firm favourites.

They’ve won the last 14 games straight against Bournemouth, and in the last three games they have scored 14 goals.

I expect another high scoring game in this one. I’m going to with Bournemouth nil Man City three.

Robbie predicts: Bournemouth 0-3 Man City

F365: This should be a comfortable win for the champions. Bournemouth 0-3 Man City.

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 1-3 Man City

Planet Sport: Bournemouth 1-3 Man City

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 0-4 Man City

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Robbie: Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates, and the last time Newcastle beat Arsenal at the Emirates was back in 2010 with a goal from Andy Carroll.

Arsenal are in fine form in the Premier League, they’ve won their last five.

I think they’ll win this one and I think both teams will score, so 3-1 Arsenal win.

Robbie predicts: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle

F365: Arsenal will be desperate for revenge against Newcastle after this controversial defeat earlier this season. We fancy them to get the win. Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle.

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 4-2 Newcastle

Planet Sport: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4-2 Newcastle

Wolves vs Sheffield United

Robbie: Gary O’Neil is doing an absolute terrific job for Wolves, it was a great away win against Spurs.

They face a Sheffield United team who are looking to do the double over Wolves. That was one of three wins this season for Sheffield United.

They are conceding goals for fun and I think Wolves will score a few here. I’m going to go with a 3-0 Wolves win.

Robbie predicts: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

F365: It was another weekend to forget for Sheffield United when they lost 5-0 to Brighton. We expect this game to be a little bit closer but can’t see the Blades getting anything at Molineux. Wolves 2-1 Sheff Utd.

TEAMtalk: Wolves 2-1 Sheff Utd

Planet Sport: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

Tipstrr: Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd

West Ham vs Brentford

Robbie: West Ham take on Brentford, a side who they don’t do that well against. Brentford have won their last five games in the Premier League against West Ham.

West Ham are struggling for goals, they haven’t scored in the last three.

I think Brentford will continue that momentum against West Ham with a 2-1 away win.

Robbie predicts: West Ham 1-2 Brentford

F365: Finally, we reckon West Ham’s misery will continue on Sunday against their London rivals. West Ham 1-2 Brentford.

TEAMtalk: West Ham 2-2 Brentford

Planet Sport: West Ham 2-2 Brentford

Tipstrr: West Ham 2-2 Brentford

Read next: Carabao Cup final and Arsenal versus Newcastle among Big Weekend highlights