Premier League Predictions Week 10: Robbie Savage calls Manchester derby and more Spurs joy

We are back for matchday ten in the Premier League, taking on Robbie Savage once again. Here goes nothing…

The highlight of the weekend is undoubtedly the Manchester derby, which is the final game of matchday ten in the Premier League.

With the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League through the week, it is not a busy Saturday, with only two 15:00 kick-offs (Arsenal vs Sheffield United, Bournemouth vs Burnley).

Friday night brings us a London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham, though. Spurs fans will be able to sit very comfortably if they win, knowing they will go into Saturday five points clear on top and that there is no chance they will be anywhere other than first come the end of the weekend.

The early kick-off on Saturday is between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge and at 17:30 Wolves host Newcastle United.

Before Manchester United vs Manchester City, Sunday brings us West Ham vs Everton, Aston Villa vs Luton Town, Brighton vs Fulham, and Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Robbie: Tottenham could go five points clear at the top on Friday night. They’re unbeaten in their last five away Premier League London derbies – make that six. They’re playing such good football, entertaining football. Spurs fans are happy. Can they win the league? I don’t think they can, but five points clear at the top in a 2-0 win for Spurs.

F365: This should be fairly comfortable for Spurs. 2-0 away win.

TEAMtalk: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham.

Planet Sport: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham.

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham.

Chelsea vs Brentford

Robbie: In their last three Premier League games, Chelsea have gathered more points and scored more goals than they have in their previous nine. Even though Brentford have got a decent record at Stamford Bridge, winning their last two, I don’t think they’ll win this. I think Chelsea to win it and I’m 2-0.

F365: A narrow 1-0 win for the Blues.

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 1-0 Brentford.

Planet Sport: Chelsea 2-1 Brentford.

Tipstrr: Chelsea 4-1 Brentford.

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Robbie: It’s a big relegation clash. Burnley have got a great record at the Vitality stadium, winning their last four – three in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup. I think that will be five. Bournemouth on the back of a bad defeat against Wolves, Gary O’Neil going back to the Vitality and winning. I think Vincent Kompany will go there and he will get a victory for Burnley, a 1-0 win.

F365: More misery for Bournemouth and surely the end of the road for Andoni Iraola. 1-2.

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley.

Planet Sport: Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley.

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Robbie: Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 36 home games against promoted sides. Make that 37. On the back of a great win in Europe, in Seville, I think they’ll win and win to nil. I’m going Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United.

F365: Arsenal to win 4-0.

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United.

Planet Sport: Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United.

Tipstrr: Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United.

Wolves vs Newcastle United

Robbie: Wolves are on the back of a fantastic win at Bournemouth. Loved the insight from Gary O’Neil on the TV about the way he sets up his team, the due diligence, the process they go through in the week when they play against opposition. Newcastle on the back of a loss in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. Picked up a couple of injuries as well. Jacob Murphy, who played so well in the previous league game. I think Wolves might just nick this one. I’m going both teams to score in a 2-1 Wolves win.

F365: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle.

TEAMtalk: Wolves 1-2 Newcastle.

Planet Sport: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle.

Tipstrr: Wolves 1-2 Newcastle.

West Ham vs Everton

Robbie: West Ham on the back of a European week – have they got the strength in depth to put in a performance against Everton? Everton 16th in the table but I think they’ll get something out of this against West Ham. I don’t think they’ll win the game, but I think it’ll end in a 1-1 draw.

F365: West Ham to win 2-0.

TEAMtalk: West Ham 1-1 Everton.

Planet Sport: West Ham 1-1 Everton.

Tipstrr: West Ham 2-0 Everton.

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Robbie: The two big questions for these teams – can Aston Villa finish in the Champions League places with the way they started and can Luton Town stay up, currently outside of the relegation zone. It’s a good game, it’s a big game for both sides. Can Aston Villa continue their momentum? I think they will. Luton in the Premier League went to Everton and won 2-1, can they go to Villa Park and win? I’m not so sure they can. I think it will be a decent encounter, but with home advantage, Villa flying, I’m going with a 3-1 win for Villa.

F365: Easy 3-0 win for an in-form Villa side.

TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 5-0 Luton.

Planet Sport: Aston Villa 4-0 Luton.

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3-0 Luton.

Brighton vs Fulham

Robbie: If Brighton want to turn their form around, it’s not the opponent they would’ve liked to have faced considering they’ve never beaten Fulham in the Premier League. In the six encounters, Fulham have won three and there’s been three draws. But I think on this occasion, Brighton will get their first victory against Fulham in the Premier League. I think it will be a 2-0 win.

F365: It won’t be easy for Brighton but they should win. 2-1.

TEAMtalk: Brighton 2-1 Fulham.

Planet Sport: Brighton 1-1 Fulham.

Tipstrr: Brighton 3-1 Fulham.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Robbie: I’ll tell you what, I think there’ll be goals. In the last four meetings at Anfield between these two sides, there’s been 23 goals. I think there’ll be goals in this one, I’m going for a Liverpool 4-0 win.

F365: No worries for the Reds. 2-0.

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 3-1 Forest.

Planet Sport: Liverpool 2-1 Forest.

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2-1 Forest.

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Robbie: I think there will be a goal in the first half and that will probably come to Man City. Take into account that no Premier League side has a better record at Old Trafford than Man City. I think they’re in fine form, I think Haaland will get on the scoresheet and I think there’ll be goals. 3-1 City.

F365: Hard to look past City here despite not having an amazing record at Old Trafford. 3-1 away win.

TEAMtalk: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City.

Planet Sport: Manchester United 2-3 Manchester City.

Tipstrr: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City.

