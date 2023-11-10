Premier League Predictions Week 12: Spurs to lose at Wolves, Chelsea v City, Man Utd v Luton…

Chelsea vs Manchester City is the match of the weekend and we are back taking on Robbie Savage in predicting all ten scorelines in the Premier League this weekend.

The first of five Premier League encounters on Saturday is at Molineux, with Wolves hosting a depleted Tottenham side. No James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie? No problem.

Then at 15:00 we have Arsenal vs Burnley, Manchester United vs Luton Town, and Crystal Palace vs Everton.

Newcastle United – who seem to be on TV every single week – are on our screens again when they travel to struggling Bournemouth at 17:30.

Sunday brings us just as many games, getting things kicked off with four at once at 14:00. Aston Villa host Fulham after their win against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League, Sheffield United travel to Brighton, who beat Ajax on Thursday, Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield after losing to Toulouse in the Europa League, and Nottingham Forest are at West Ham after they beat Olympiacos.

Finally, the game of the weekend is at Stamford Bridge when Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola lock horns. We are pretty excited about that one.

Planet Sport Bet ambassador Robbie Savage again takes on Football365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport, and Tipstrr in predicting the score in all ten Premier League matches.

Want to take on Robbie yourself? You can here. If you get the highest score out of everyone, you win £250 to gamble on Planet Sport Bet! Not too shabby, that.

Wolves vs Tottenham

Robbie: Tottenham have picked up injuries to key players in that defeat to Chelsea. The high-line they were playing was remarkable. Eventually Chelsea brought them down.

Wolves have won two of their last three games against Spurs so I’m gonna make this three from four purely down to Tottenham’s injuries.

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Tottenham 1

F365: Wolves 2 Tottenham 1

TEAMtalk: Wolves 1 Tottenham 2

Planet Sport: Wolves 1 Tottenham 3

Tipstrr: Wolves 1 Tottenham 2

Arsenal vs Burnley

Robbie: Burnley have actually got a decent record against Arsenal.

The Gunners have only won one of their last five meetings against Burnley which is quite remarkable. But they are on the back of a good win in Europe.

Burnley are really really struggling in the Premier League, I think they’re going down.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Burnley 0

F365: Arsenal 3 Burnley 0

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 0 Burnley 0

Planet Sport: Arsenal 3 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 3 Burnley 0

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Robbie: That was a good win for Crystal Palace against Burnley, 2-0 and keeping a clean sheet.

Palace have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than any other side. That’s five. Can they keep a clean sheet against Everton? I’m not so sure they will.

But at Selhurst Park, the momentum, the crowd behind them, I’m gonna go with a Palace win.

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 2 Everton 1

F365: Crystal Palace 1 Everton 2

TEAMtalk: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Planet Sport: Crystal Palace 1 Everton 1

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2 Everton 1

Manchester United vs Luton

Robbie: Man United will have to bounce back. An unbelievable stat if they lose this one, Man United have not lost three consecutive home games in all competitions since October 1962.

I thought for long periods of the game against Copenhagen they were the better side, I thought they played some fantastic football in that first half until the sending off.

They’ve got to beat Luton at Old Trafford. There’s no question about it. I think they will.

Luton are on the back of a fantastic draw against Liverpool, nearly won the game. I think they’ll put up a good fight, but eventually, United will break them down.

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 Luton 0

F365: Man Utd 2 Luton 0

TEAMtalk: Man Utd 1 Luton 1

Planet Sport: Man Utd 2 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Man Utd 4 Luton 0

Exclusive: Ogbene says Luton have Man Utd at ‘the best time to play them’ amid Ten Hag’s ‘problems’

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Robbie: Well, what a place to go for Newcastle because in the Premier League, they like going to Bournemouth. In the last five meetings, they’ve won two and drawn three at Bournemouth.

Yes, Newcastle have injuries, but I think Bournemouth will go down this season – which I never thought would have been the case before the start of the season.

But I think Newcastle will be looking to win, they’ve got a good record there.

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Newcastle 1

F365: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 2

Planet Sport: Bournemouth 0 Newcastle 2

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 3

PLANET SPORT BET: CHALLENGE ROBBIE WITH OUR FREE PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTOR GAME

Aston Villa vs Fulham

Robbie: The big thing is home advantage. Villa have now won 12 consecutive home Premier League games in a row. A brilliant record at Villa Park, a difficult place to go.

It’s going to be a tough place to go for Fulham. Losing so late on against Manchester United last weekend.

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 Fulham 0

F365: Aston Villa 2 Fulham 0

TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 1 Fulham 1

Planet Sport: Aston Villa 3 Fulham 1

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 2 Fulham 0

Brighton vs Sheffield United

Robbie: Sheffield United will certainly fancy their chances after that late winner against Wolves.

Brighton are opponents for Sheffield United. Brighton have never beaten Sheffield United in four attempts in the Premier League.

But on the fifth attempt, Brighton will win it. Home advantage will be key.

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 3 Sheff Utd 1

F365: Brighton 2 Sheff Utd 0

TEAMtalk: Brighton 2 Sheff Utd 0

Planet Sport: Brighton 3 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Sheff Utd 0

Liverpool vs Brentford

Robbie: I think Liverpool will make it eight [straight wins at home against Brentford], there’s no question about that.

Although Brentford, they went to Stamford Bridge and won 2-0. That was a fantastic result for Brentford.

But I think at Anfield, a place they’ve not won at since 1937 I believe. I think that run will extend.

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Brentford 1

F365: Liverpool 3 Brentford 0

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 3 Brentford 1

Planet Sport: Liverpool 2 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2 Brentford 2

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

Robbie: While their home form kept them up last season, since the start of last season no team has lost more games in the Premier League away from home than Nottingham Forest – 17.

I think this will be 18. West Ham at home are good. I think they need to win under David Moyes. Therefore I think both teams will score but West Ham will win.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Nott’m Forest 1

F365: West Ham 1 Nott’m Forest 2

TEAMtalk: West Ham 2 Nott’m Forest 2

Planet Sport: West Ham 1 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Robbie: Chelsea come into this game without European football, on the back of a fantastic 4-1 win against Spurs.

Confidence in the team must be quite high. Breaking Spurs’ unbeaten record in the Premier League.

The game is at the Bridge. Obviously scoring goals has been a problem for Chelsea but they got four against Spurs.

Who’s going to stop Man City? With teams dropping points, City look like they’re going to win four in a row. No question about that.

But, I think Chelsea can cause a little bit of an upset here and it will be an upset because City are so good.

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 1

F365: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 3

Planet Sport: Chelsea 0 Manchester City 2

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 4

Big Weekend: Chelsea v Manchester City, Erik ten Hag, depleted Spurs, Arsenal’s striker