Premier League predictions week 17: Savage says Liverpool will spank Man Utd, Arsenal v Brighton…

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham get the weekend underway at the City Ground on Friday night.

On Saturday, we have Bournemouth vs Luton, Chelsea vs Sheffield United, Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Newcastle United vs Fulham, and a bit later on, Burnley vs Everton.

Due to European commitments, there are four games on Sunday, with three kicking off at 2pm. West Ham host Wolves, Aston Villa are at Brentford, and Arsenal welcome Brighton to the Emirates.

Finally, we have Liverpool against Manchester United. The big one.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

F365: Tottenham found their groove again when they beat Newcastle last week. We can see that momentum continuing at Forest, who are in a right slump. Forest 0 Spurs 2.

Robbie: Spurs, what a good win that was against Newcastle, that was their first win in six.

Forest’s record against Spurs isn’t great and they have only taken one point out of the last 15 in the Premier League.

I thought home form would be a huge plus once again for Forest this season but it’s proven not to be and I think Spurs will win this game.

It’s a huge game for Steve Cooper, I’m glad they are sticking with him as we as we speak. That was a good point at Wolves in the last game. but I don’t think they can get anything here.

Robbie Picks: Nottm Forest 0-2 Spurs

TEAMtalk: Nottm Forest 1-2 Spurs

Planet Sport: Nottm Forest 1-3 Spurs

Tipstrr: Nottm Forest 1-3 Spurs

Bournemouth vs Luton

F365: Bournemouth are the form team in the Premier League but this is a fixture Luton need to get at least a point from if they are to stand any chance of avoiding the drop. It will be a close game but we fancy the Cherries to win. Bournemouth 2 Luton 1.

Robbie Picks: Bournemouth 2-1 Luton

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 3-1 Luton

Planet Sport: Bournemouth 2-1 Luton

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 2-0 Luton

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

F365: Chelsea might be a bit rubbish but they are good enough to beat Sheffield United. Chelsea 2 Sheff Utd 0.

Robbie Picks: Chelsea 2-0 Sheff Utd

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 2-1 Sheff Utd

Planet Sport: Chelsea 2-0 Sheff Utd

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2-0 Sheff Utd

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

F365: It is going to click for City here. I can feel it in my bones. Man City 5 Crystal Palace 1.

Robbie Picks: Man City 2-1 Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace

Planet Sport: Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace

Tipstrr: Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Fulham

F365: A bad week for Newcastle won’t improve too much against high-flying Fulham. Newcastle 2 Fulham 2.

Robbie Picks: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 2 Fulham 2

Planet Sport: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham

Tipstrr: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham

Burnley vs Everton

F365: Everton are going to continue their solid run of form in the Sean Dyche derby. Burnley 0 Everton 3.

Robbie: You’ve got to think Sean Dyche’s side will take the points, they’ve got great momentum.

The wins they’ve had recently, the one over Chelsea was superb. Four wins from five on the road in the Premier League. And if you look at Burnley’s home record they’ve lost seven out of eight. That win came against Sheffield United with five goals scored.

But I just think the momentum that Everton have will continue at Turf Moor in the Sean Dyche derby.

Robbie Picks: Burnley 1-3 Everton

TEAMtalk: Burnley 1-2 Everton

Planet Sport: Burnley 0-1 Everton

Tipstrr: Burnley 0-2 Everton

Arsenal vs Brighton

F365: Brighton usually cause the Gunners problems at the Emirates but it is hard to see anything other than a home win on this occasion. Arsenal 3 Brighton 1.

Robbie Picks: Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

Planet Sport: Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4-1 Brighton

Brentford vs Aston Villa

F365: Villa have not been great away from home this term but the outcome of this fixture feels easy to call with Brentford missing a few key players. Brentford 0 Aston Villa 2.

Robbie Picks: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Brentford 1-3 Aston Villa

Planet Sport: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Tipstrr: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

West Ham vs Wolves

F365: A draw. A boring draw. West Ham 1 Wolves 1.

Robbie: You’ll think that one of the teams should win the game considering the fact there’s be no draw in 12 meetings between these two sides. The last draw came back in 2010.

Wolves on the road aren’t good, only one win in their last five. West Ham’s home advantage will count.

Robbie Picks: West Ham 2-0 Wolves

TEAMtalk: West Ham 1 Wolves 1

Planet Sport: West Ham 2-2 Wolves

Tipstrr: West Ham 1-1 Wolves

Liverpool vs Manchester United

F365: This tends to be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the season and it is hard to look past a heavy home win. Liverpool 4 Man Utd 0.

Robbie: All the stats are in Liverpool’s favour, they’re unbeaten in 19 at home. They have won four of their last five (against Manchester United) and in that run there has been a 7-0, a 5-0 and a 4-0.

Manchester United have injuries and their away record against teams in the top half of the Premier League is shocking.

What team is Erik ten Hag going to put on the pitch?

Liverpool will take advantage, they score loads of goals against Manchester United and I think there will be a few more.

Robbie Picks: Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd

Planet Sport: Liverpool 3-0 Man Utd

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd

