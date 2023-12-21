Premier League predictions week 18: Savage expects more Man Utd misery; Liverpool vs Arsenal…

Robbie Savage expects Manchester United and Newcastle United to lose as he tries to predict the correct score in every Premier League clash in week 18…

Planet Sport ambassador Savage once again takes on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr as we all attempt to correctly predict every scoreline in the Premier League in the final set of fixtures before Christmas.

The *best* derby in the Premier League kicks things off on Thursday night as Crystal Palace host Brighton at Selhurst Park. Then on Friday evening, Aston Villa have the chance to go top of the table as they face Sheffield United at home.

After their surprising goalless draw at Anfield, Man Utd travel to face West Ham at 12:30pm on Saturday before Fulham vs Burnley, Luton Town vs Newcastle United, Nottm Forest vs AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham vs Everton are all at 3pm.

It’s the big one at 5:30pm on Saturday as Arsenal travel to Anfield to play Liverpool. A win for either side would see them top the Premier League at Christmas.

Last but not least, after qualifying for the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Chelsea look to kick on at Molineux when they battle Wolves at 1pm on Christmas Eve.

If you have what it takes to beat Robbie, you can take him on here.

Crystal Palace v Brighton

F365: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Robbie: Take into consideration the fact that Brighton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

Palace need a win. Brighton are a very very good footballing side. Is this game a derby? It is a rivalry.

I think Brighton will nick this one. Both teams to score but I’m gonna go with Brighton.

Robbie Picks: Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton

TEAMtalk: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brighton

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

F365: Aston Villa 4-0 Sheff Utd

Robbie: Last time Sheffield United won a league game at Villa Park was back in 1966.

Villa, if they do win, it will be 16 Premier League games in a row they’ve won at Villa Park which is quite remarkable. I can see it happening.

Sheffield United under Chris Wilder have improved a little bit. But Aston Villa, their home form is unbelievable. Villa to go top in a 3-0 win.

Robbie Picks: Aston Villa 3-0 Sheff Utd

TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 3-0 Sheff Utd

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3-0 Sheff Utd

West Ham vs Manchester United

F365: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd

Robbie: First and foremost, what a job David Moyes has done with West Ham. They’re on a roll, they’re in the top 10. All the stats suggest that West Ham will win this game.

Manchester United’s away form in the Premier League is not great, especially against teams who are in the top 10.

Also, you look at their record in London. They’ve only won two of their last 12 games in the capital.

I’m going to say that West Ham will win this game. I think they’re on a roll, they’re playing good football.

[Lucas] Paqueta, [Mohammed] Kudus. Hat-trick of assists for Paqueta, Kudus with two goals. They’ve got Bowen, they’ve got so many good players. I’m going to go with a West Ham win

Robbie Picks: West Ham 2-1 Man Utd

TEAMtalk: West Ham 2-1 Man Utd

Tipstrr: West Ham 2-1 Man Utd

Fulham vs Burnley

F365: Fulham 3-0 Burnley

Robbie Picks: Fulham 2-0 Burnley

TEAMtalk: Fulham 3-1 Burnley

Tipstrr: Fulham 3-2 Burnley

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

F365: Luton 2-2 Newcastle

Robbie Picks: Luton 2-1 Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Luton 1-2 Newcastle

Tipstrr: Luton 0-2 Newcastle

Nottm Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

F365: Nottm Forest 0-1 Bournemouth

Robbie Picks: Nottm Forest 1-2 Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Nottm Forest 2-1 Bournemouth

Tipstrr: Nottm Forest 2-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

F365: Tottenham 1-1 Everton

Robbie Picks: Tottenham 2-2 Everton

TEAMtalk: Tottenham 3-2 Everton

Tipstrr: Tottenham 2-1 Everton

Liverpool vs Arsenal

F365: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Robbie: Top of the table clash. Arsenal love conceding goals against Liverpool. In the last 15 meetings in the Premier League, they’ve conceded 43 goals. That’s an average of 2.8 goals per game. I think there’ll be goals in this.

Watching Liverpool against Manchester United. Thirty-five shots, they got frustrated, they were shooting from distance. I think this will be a more open game.

Arsenal will go for it, they will be more on the front foot. I think this game will have goals in it.

Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli, Saka. Liverpool’s front three, will it be Nunez, Salah, Diaz? So many attacking options for both teams. That’s why I think there’ll be goals. I’m going to go with a win for Arsenal.

Robbie Picks: Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Tipstrr: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Wolves vs Chelsea

F365: Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

Robbie: Nkunku being back for Chelsea is a huge plus for them. We look at their attacking options. He made his debut, he came on the pitch. That’s huge for Chelsea.

I think Chelsea with a win in the league last time and getting to the EFL Cup semi-final, is that the turning point? I’m gonna go with a Chelsea win.

Robbie Picks: Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Wolves 1-2 Chelsea

Tipstrr: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea