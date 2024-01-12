Premier League predictions week 21: Robbie Savage backs Tottenham to win at Man Utd

The Premier League is back and so are Robbie Savage’s predictions. He takes on Football365, TEAMTalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr.

English football’s take on the winter break sees half of the Premier League playing this weekend and the other half in action a week later; so the first five games here are this weekend, if you were not too sure.

Burnley v Luton on Friday evening is a perfect example of a relegation six-pointer, even in January. A win for either side would be humongous.

There are only two games on Saturday, with Chelsea hosting Fulham at lunchtime before a tasty match between Newcastle United and Manchester City later on.

On Sunday, we have Aston Villa at Everton and Manchester United vs Tottenham.

Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage is back and is once again taking us on in predicting all ten scores in the Premier League.

Want to take Savage on? You can right here.

Burnley v Luton

F365: This should be a tense encounter but the way Vincent Kompany and Rob Edwards set their teams up to play will ensure it isn’t a cagey one at Turf Moor. We think there will be goals but can’t pick a winner. Burnley 2 Luton 2.

Robbie: For Luton to be in the Premier League is quite remarkable. What Rob Edwards and the club have done to even be in a fixture in the Premier League is remarkable. Their home form, they’ve competed very well in the Premier League.

I think Burnley have lost nine out of 10 at home in the Premier League this season.

It’s a huge game. There will be lots of pressure because you will know the exact circumstance of this game. The team that wins will obviously give themselves a much better chance of staying up.

I think there will be goals. Home advantage will count for Burnley in this one. If this was at Kenilworth Road I’d go with Luton.

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 2 Luton 1

TEAMtalk: Burnley 2 Luton 1

Planet Sport: Burnley 1 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Luton 1

Chelsea v Fulham

F365: Chelsea are very unpredictable, so we are sitting on the fence again. Chelsea 1 Fulham 1.

Robbie: Chelsea have turned the corner at Stamford Bridge a little bit. Their inconsistency earlier in the season, losing games and not scoring goals.

They’ve now won their last five home games in a row in all competitions.

Fulham, on the back of playing well at Anfield, going up 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final but then losing the game 2-1.

They showed a real attacking intent, they had chances to go 2-0 up in that game.

I think they will take the game to Chelsea, but I just think Chelsea at home recently have been much better

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 3 Fulham 1

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 1 Fulham 2

Planet Sport: Chelsea 2 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 3 Fulham 0

MAILBOX: Recognising Chelsea’s low-key transfer genius, and Newcastle should ignore FFP…

Newcastle v Manchester City

F365: The Magpies are usually great at home but City’s form will be too much for them, even after their morale-boosting win at Sunderland last week. Newcastle 1 Man City 3.

Robbie: It’s going to be very difficult for Newcastle. Everybody goes on about this, the size of the squad, the injuries that Eddie Howe’s had to deal with.

They bounced back and had a great win under huge pressure against Sunderland in the FA Cup. That was a great win.

But Man City, Kevin De Bruyne coming back with an appearance off the bench. They’re getting players back – that’s worrying times for everybody else in the Premier League. I just think, will Kevin De Bruyne get a start in this game?

City’s record against Newcastle is so good. Injury problems for Newcastle.

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 0 Man City 2

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 1 Man City 1

Planet Sport: Newcastle 1 Man City 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 1 Man City 4

Everton v Aston Villa

F365: Everton’s best performances usually come on the road, so we think Villa will win this one. Everton 1 Aston Villa 2.

Robbie: Everton, up until three Premier League games ago, everybody was saying they’re doing remarkably well considering the points deduction. And they have been.

But if Aston Villa go there and win – which they’ve done on the three previous encounters – it will be four straight Premier League defeats for Everton.

Aston Villa are absolutely flying. I just think once again, home advantage will count, the atmosphere at Goodison Park will get Everton over the line.

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Aston Villa 1

TEAMtalk: Everton 1 Aston Villa 2

Planet Sport: Everton 2 Aston Villa 1

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Aston Villa 2

Manchester United v Tottenham

F365: Even though the Red Devils are not scoring goals for fun this season, we think they will get a few against this Spurs team. Man Utd 3 Tottenham 2.

Robbie: First goal will be crucial in this game. The way Spurs play with that front-footed attacking football, playing a high line, that may play into Manchester United’s hands.

Especially with the pace out wide. Garnacho and Rashford on the left and the right. Hojlund’s pace.

If Spurs do pay a high line, McTominay’s runs from midfield – if he starts – that may play into Manchester United’s hands.

The first goal is so important. I think Spurs will get that. They will be brave, they will be positive. Front footed football.

I think they’ll go to Old Trafford thinking that they can do a double over Manchester United for the first time since 1989/90.

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1 Tottenham 2

TEAMtalk: Man Utd 1 Tottenham 0

Planet Sport: Man Utd 2 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2 Tottenham 1

BIG WEEKEND: Man Utd v Tottenham, Newcastle face City, Chelsea’s Broja, Kompany’s six-pointer

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

F365: Arsenal desperately need a win and we reckon they will get one here. Arsenal 2 Palace 0.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 2 Palace 0

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 2 Palace 0

Planet Sport: Arsenal 2 Palace 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Palace 1

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

F365: Brentford are another team in a bit of a slump and will get a much-needed victory next week. Brentford 2 Nott’m Forest 1.

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Nott’m Forest 1

TEAMtalk: Brentford 1 Nott’m Forest 0

Planet Sport: Brentford 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Nott’m Forest 2

Sheffield United v West Ham

F365: Given West Ham’s injury issues and Mohammed Kudus’ involvement in AFCON, we are going bold. Sheff Utd 1 West Ham 0.

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 West Ham 0

TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 0 West Ham 3

Planet Sport: Sheff Utd 1 West Ham 2

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0 West Ham 2

Bournemouth v Liverpool

F365: Liverpool are flying and even without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah against an in-form Cherries side, we fancy them. Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 3.

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 1

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2

Planet Sport: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2

Brighton v Wolves

F365: Tough to call this one but the Seagulls should win. Brighton 2 Wolves 1.

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Wolves 1

TEAMtalk: Brighton 2 Wolves 2

Planet Sport: Brighton 2 Wolves 2

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Wolves 1