Premier League predictions week 23: Savage picks Arsenal-Liverpool winner; another Man Utd victory

With another hectic weekend of Premier League action upon us, Robbie Savage has once again predicted the correct score in all ten matches…

This first of this weekend’s fixtures is at Goodison Park as relegation-threatened Everton host Tottenham Hotspur in the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.

In the 15:00 Blackout slot, we have Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Burnley vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Luton Town. Later at 17:30, eyes divert to Bramall Lane as Sheffield United welcome Aston Villa.

On Sunday, Manchester United vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Wolves and AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest all get underway at 14:00 before the big match of the weekend – Arsenal vs Liverpool – takes place at 16:30.

The final fixture of the weekend is on Monday night as Manchester City visit the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford.

Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has predicted all ten results. As usual, he takes on F365, TEAMtalk and Tipstrr.

Everton v Tottenham

Robbie: Everton have failed to score in their last three league matches, while Spurs are the only team in the Premier League to score in every game.

I think Spurs will score in this one. It’s going to be a tough game for Everton at Goodison Park. I think Everton will score, but Spurs will get two.

Robbie Picks: Everton 1-2 Tottenham.

F365: Everton 1-2 Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Both clubs need the points for different reasons but Tottenham withstand an early onslaught from the home side to gain a narrow win at Goodison. Everton 1-2 Tottenham

Tipstrr: Everton 1-2 Tottenham

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Robbie Picks: Brighton 2-2 Crystal Palace

F365: Brighton 2-0 Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Tipstrr: Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Burnley v Fulham

Robbie Picks: Burnley 0-1 Fulham

F365: Burnley 0-0 Fulham

TEAMtalk: Burnley 2-2 Fulham

Tipstrr: Burnley 2-0 Fulham

Newcastle v Luton

Robbie Picks: Newcastle 2-1 Luton

F365: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Robbie: Sheffield United on the back of that 3-2 defeat against Crystal Palace while Newcastle went to Villa Park and won 3-1.

Villa have got a good record against promoted sides. I think it’s going to be a tough game. I’m going to go with a 1-1 draw.

Robbie Picks: Sheff Utd 1-1 Aston Villa

F365: Sheff Utd 1-3 Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 1-3 Aston Villa

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1-2 Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Robbie Picks: Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest

F365: Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea v Wolves

Robbie Picks: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

F365: Chelsea 3-2 Wolves

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

Manchester United v West Ham

Robbie: West Ham beat Manchester United in the reverse fixture 2-0 but their record at Old Trafford isn’t very good at all. They haven’t won in their last 15 league meetings at Old Trafford.

Man Utd, what a game against Wolves. Kobbie Mainoo with a 97th minute winner – what a goal that was.

I think they’ll have confidence going into this game. I’m going to go with a Man Utd 2-1 win.

Robbie Picks: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham

F365: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham

TEAMtalk: Man Utd 2-2 West Ham

Tipstrr: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham

Arsenal v Liverpool

Robbie: It’s the big one at the Emirates. Liverpool’s record at the Emirates is very good. They’ve won four of their last five meetings at the Emirates in all competitions.

Their away form is exceptional also, they’ve lost three of their last 22 away games in all competitions.

It’s going to be a cracker, there’s going to be goals. I’m going to go with a Liverpool away win, 2-1.

Robbie Picks: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

F365: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 2-3 Liverpool

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Brentford v Man City

Robbie: Brentford did the double over Man City last season. Pep Guardiola, in the league, has never lost three straight games to any opposition.

Man City have got Erling Haaland back, they’ve got Kevin de Bruyne back. The squad is quite remarkable. Near enough a fully fit squad to chose from.

On the basis of that, I think they go to Brentford and I think it will be a comfortable 3-0 win for City.

Robbie Picks: Brentford 1-3 Man City

F365: Brentford 0-2 Man City

TEAMtalk: Brentford 2-4 Man City

Tipstrr: Brentford 1-4 Man City

