Premier League predictions week 23: Savage picks Arsenal-Liverpool winner; another Man Utd victory
With another hectic weekend of Premier League action upon us, Robbie Savage has once again predicted the correct score in all ten matches…
This first of this weekend’s fixtures is at Goodison Park as relegation-threatened Everton host Tottenham Hotspur in the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.
In the 15:00 Blackout slot, we have Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Burnley vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Luton Town. Later at 17:30, eyes divert to Bramall Lane as Sheffield United welcome Aston Villa.
On Sunday, Manchester United vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Wolves and AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest all get underway at 14:00 before the big match of the weekend – Arsenal vs Liverpool – takes place at 16:30.
The final fixture of the weekend is on Monday night as Manchester City visit the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford.
Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has predicted all ten results. As usual, he takes on F365, TEAMtalk and Tipstrr.
Everton v Tottenham
Robbie: Everton have failed to score in their last three league matches, while Spurs are the only team in the Premier League to score in every game.
I think Spurs will score in this one. It’s going to be a tough game for Everton at Goodison Park. I think Everton will score, but Spurs will get two.
Robbie Picks: Everton 1-2 Tottenham.
F365: Everton 1-2 Tottenham
TEAMtalk: Both clubs need the points for different reasons but Tottenham withstand an early onslaught from the home side to gain a narrow win at Goodison. Everton 1-2 Tottenham
Tipstrr: Everton 1-2 Tottenham
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Robbie Picks: Brighton 2-2 Crystal Palace
F365: Brighton 2-0 Crystal Palace
TEAMtalk: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace
Tipstrr: Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Robbie Picks: Burnley 0-1 Fulham
F365: Burnley 0-0 Fulham
TEAMtalk: Burnley 2-2 Fulham
Tipstrr: Burnley 2-0 Fulham
Newcastle v Luton
Robbie Picks: Newcastle 2-1 Luton
F365: Newcastle 3-1 Luton
TEAMtalk: Newcastle 3-1 Luton
Tipstrr: Newcastle 3-1 Luton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Robbie: Sheffield United on the back of that 3-2 defeat against Crystal Palace while Newcastle went to Villa Park and won 3-1.
Villa have got a good record against promoted sides. I think it’s going to be a tough game. I’m going to go with a 1-1 draw.
Robbie Picks: Sheff Utd 1-1 Aston Villa
F365: Sheff Utd 1-3 Aston Villa
TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 1-3 Aston Villa
Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1-2 Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Robbie Picks: Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest
F365: Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest
TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Tipstrr: Bournemouth 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v Wolves
Robbie Picks: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
F365: Chelsea 3-2 Wolves
TEAMtalk: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves
Tipstrr: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Manchester United v West Ham
Robbie: West Ham beat Manchester United in the reverse fixture 2-0 but their record at Old Trafford isn’t very good at all. They haven’t won in their last 15 league meetings at Old Trafford.
Man Utd, what a game against Wolves. Kobbie Mainoo with a 97th minute winner – what a goal that was.
I think they’ll have confidence going into this game. I’m going to go with a Man Utd 2-1 win.
Robbie Picks: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
F365: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham
TEAMtalk: Man Utd 2-2 West Ham
Tipstrr: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham
Arsenal v Liverpool
Robbie: It’s the big one at the Emirates. Liverpool’s record at the Emirates is very good. They’ve won four of their last five meetings at the Emirates in all competitions.
Their away form is exceptional also, they’ve lost three of their last 22 away games in all competitions.
It’s going to be a cracker, there’s going to be goals. I’m going to go with a Liverpool away win, 2-1.
Robbie Picks: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool
F365: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
TEAMtalk: Arsenal 2-3 Liverpool
Tipstrr: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
Brentford v Man City
Robbie: Brentford did the double over Man City last season. Pep Guardiola, in the league, has never lost three straight games to any opposition.
Man City have got Erling Haaland back, they’ve got Kevin de Bruyne back. The squad is quite remarkable. Near enough a fully fit squad to chose from.
On the basis of that, I think they go to Brentford and I think it will be a comfortable 3-0 win for City.
Robbie Picks: Brentford 1-3 Man City
F365: Brentford 0-2 Man City
TEAMtalk: Brentford 2-4 Man City
Tipstrr: Brentford 1-4 Man City
