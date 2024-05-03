Premier League predictions week 36: Arsenal, City to win; Savage backs Burnley to beat Newcastle

It promises to be a massive weekend at both ends of the Premier League table and Robbie Savage has predicted all 10 scorelines, taking on F365 and friends.

On Friday, we have a huge match between Luton Town and Everton, with the latter all but safe from the drop, while the Hatters look to earn three much-needed points in their fight against the drop.

Relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Burnley are in action at 15:00 on Saturday, with the former travelling to Sheffield United and the latter hosting Newcastle United.

The early kick-off on Saturday is between title-chasing Arsenal and in-form Bournemouth.

The other 15:00 game is between Brentford and Fulham, with the Gunners’ title rivals Manchester City hosting Wolves in the late kick-off.

On Sunday, Chelsea host West Ham, Aston Villa are at Brighton and Liverpool take on Tottenham at Anfield.

Monday’s lone fixture is between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Luton Town v Everton

Robbie: Luton 2-1 Everton

F365: 1-0

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Tipstrr: 0-2

Planet Sport: 1-2

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Robbie: Arsenal 3-1 Bournemouth

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 4-2

Tipstrr: 4-1

Planet Sport: 3-0

Brentford v Fulham

Robbie: Brentford 1-1 Fulham

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Tipstrr: 2-1

Planet Sport: 1-1

Burnley v Newcastle United

Robbie: Burnley 2-1 Newcastle

F365: 1-3

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-0

Planet Sport: 1-2

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Robbie: Sheff Utd 1-2 Nottm Forest

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Tipstrr: 1-2

Planet Sport: 1-3

Manchester City v Wolves

Robbie: Man City 3-0 Wolves

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 4-0

Tipster: 3-0

Planet Sport: 4-0

Brighton v Aston Villa

Robbie: Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-3

Planet Sport: 1-3

Chelsea v West Ham

Robbie: Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 4-2

Planet Sport: 2-0

Liverpool v Tottenham

Robbie: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

F365: 2-2

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Tipstrr: 3-1

Planet Sport: 2-2

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Robbie: Crystal Palace 1-2 Man Utd

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Planet Sport: 2-1

