Premier League Predictions Week 5: Savage takes on F365, TEAMtalk, Tipstrr as Arsenal face Spurs

Matchday five in the Premier League is spread nicely over the weekend and we are once again taking on Robbie Savage in predicting all ten scorelines…

The return of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League means it will be a hectic Sunday in the Premier League.

Saturday still has a few tasty encounters with Manchester United facing Burnley at 8pm. Vincent Kompany is still looking for his first Premier League win of the campaign.

Before that, Crystal Palace host Fulham in a London derby, Luton will hope to finally get a point on the board against Wolves, one-time European champion Manchester City take on two-time European champions Nottingham Forest, and Brentford look to pile more misery on Everton.

Sunday is sure to be an exciting one, with the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates likely to take all of the headlines. The NLD is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday. Elsewhere, Brighton host Bournemouth after making their European debut, struggling Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge, and West Ham travel to Liverpool.

The final match of the Premier League weekend is between Sheffield United and Newcastle United. The Magpies are off the back of a 0-0 draw at AC Milan, while the Blades are hoping to bounce back from their late capitulation at Spurs last week.

Robbie Savage leads the table with 45 points from seven correct scores and 24 outcomes. A good week for Tipstrr sees them jump up to second with 39 points. Football365 are third with 38 and TEAMtalk last with 36. Here we go again…

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

F365: Crystal Palace should win this fairly comfortably. 2-0.

Robbie: I don’t think there will be many goals. Ninth against tenth but Crystal Palace are slight favourites because their last 12 home games in the Premier League, they’ve only lost two. Those two defeats came against Manchester City and Arsenal. On that basis, this is a game that Palace will look to win. I’m going for 1-0.

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2-1 Fulham.

TEAMtalk: Crystal Palace 1-2 Fulham.

Luton Town vs Wolves

F365: Should be low scoring, this. 1-0 win for Wolves.

Robbie: I think Luton have had unwarranted criticism. I think they’ve done unbelievably well to get into the Premier League. I think it’s going to be very very tough but what a job Rob Edwards did to get them into the Premier League. Not been a great start for Wolves but unfortunately for Rob Edwards, I don’t think they’ll win the game, but I think they’ll get their first point of the season. I’m going for a 1-1 draw.

Tipstrr: Luton 0-1 Wolves.

TEAMtalk: Luton 1-1 Wolves.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

F365: City should smash Forest. 4-0.

Robbie: I predicted Forest to score on the road on a few occasions, I think they’ll get a goal here. I really like the look of Steve Cooper’s side, especially that front four. I think they’ll get an away goal, but I think City are looking to win six consecutive games – the first six of the Premier League season – for only the second time. I think they’ll do that, especially being at the Etihad. I’m going for a 3-1 City win.

Tipstrr: Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest.

TEAMtalk: Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest.

Brentford vs Everton

F365: Time for more Everton misery. Could this be Sean Dyche’s final match in charge if they lose? 3-0 home victory.

Robbie: It’s going to be really tough for Sean Dyche’s side. They can’t score goals. Luckily for them, this game is away from home because they just can’t score a goal at Goodison Park. This game gives them an opportunity to get more points on the board but I don’t think they will. I thought Brentford were unlucky not to get anything at Newcastle last time out. I just think being at Brentford, I think Brentford will win the game and I’ve got to say Everton to nil again. I’m going 2-0 Brentford.

Tipstrr: Brentford 2-0 Everton.

TEAMtalk: Brentford 3-1 Everton.

Burnley vs Manchester United

F365: 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

Robbie: I think Manchester United defensively right now are really poor considering they’ve conceded three or more goals in three consecutive games. People will argue that it’s against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Brighton. Is it a good time to play Burnley? Burnley got a point on the road against Nottingham Forest. I think they’ll get something against Manchester United. Are United playing well? I’m not so sure they are. I think Burnley will see this as a good time to play Manchester United. I’m going to go with a Burnley – believe it or not – win. I’m going Burnley two, Manchester United one.

Tipstrr: Burnley 1-1 Manchester United.

TEAMtalk: Burnley 1-3 Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

F365: Spurs will look to attack, which makes for an entertaining game. Arsenal should win and we will say by four goals to two.

Robbie: Oh what a game. Arteta against big Ange. Two teams in fine form. Expressive, expansive football, the way Spurs are playing. Much anticipated North London derby but I just think, being at the Emirates… Spurs have won one Premier League game away at Arsenal in their last 30, whether that’s at the Emirates or the old Highbury. I think it will be a tough game, it’s a tough one to call. I think both teams will score, Gabriel Jesus, if he gets a start, will get on the scoresheet. You’ve got to look at Kulusevski. Two fantastic players. Both teams to score, I’m going Arsenal 2-1.

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham.

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham.

Brighton vs Bournemouth

F365: Let’s back a European hangover for the Seagulls. Brighton 1-2 Bournemouth.

Robbie: Bournemouth have a slight chance but it’s going to be very difficult. Brighton fifth in the Premier League, scoring foals for fun. Top scorers in the Premier League with 15 – even more than Manchester City. On a great run of form. I’m going to go with a Brighton win – 3-0 Brighton.

Tipstrr: Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth.

TEAMtalk: Brighton 3-0 Bournemouth.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

F365: Chelsea to narrowly win this one. 1-0.

Robbie: I think the defying thing in this game might be the strength of Aston Villa’s squad. They had a long trip to Warsaw in midweek. Chelsea had all the time on the training ground which will benefit Pochettino’s side. Not scoring against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth but I think Chelsea will score in this one. I think there’ll be goals. I think Chelsea will win this one, especially with it being at the Bridge due to the fact that Villa, for the first time in a long time they’ve had to travel abroad. A midweek game then having to utilise the squad on Sunday. I’m gonna go with a Chelsea win and I’m going to go 3-1.

Tipstrr: Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa.

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa.

Liverpool vs West Ham

F365: This should be another close one with Liverpool likely to concede. 2-1 home win.

Robbie: I think Liverpool are in good form. I think only Liverpool and Arsenal can challenge Manchester City for the title this season. West Ham, again a game in Europe in midweek, again the strength of the squad will be tested. Liverpool also playing [in Europe], but I’m gonna go with Liverpool to win this game at that dismal record for West Ham to continue at Anfield. I’m going for a Liverpool 2-0 win.

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham.

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle

F365: No Champions League hangover for the men in black and white. 3-0 away victory.

Robbie: Newcastle – great point in the Champions League over in Milan. Nick Pope was the star player. I think he’ll be busy again against Sheffield United. Newcastle United’s two away Premier League games, losing both. I think it’ll be a third on the road. I think Sheffield United were unlucky not to get anything against the champions Manchester City at Bramall Lane earlier in the season. I think they’ll get all three points. Both teams to score and a Sheffield United 2-1 win.

Tipstrr: Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle.

TEAMtalk: Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle.