Premier League Predictions Week 8: Savage predicts Chelsea vs Arsenal and a win for Man Utd

The international break is over, which means Premier League football is back and we are once again taking on Robbie Savage in predicting the scores. What a delight.

What better way to get back into the swing of things than a Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon? Liverpool and Everton give us the first of eight Premier League encounters on Saturday. The highlight of the 3pm matches is definitely Manchester City vs Brighton. Elsewhere, we have Bournemouth vs Wolves, Brentford vs Burnley, Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest vs Luton.

There are two big clashes on Saturday evening. The fixture of the weekend between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge is at 5:30pm before Manchester United’s trip to Sheffield United later on.

The only fixture on Sunday is between Aston Villa and West Ham at Villa Park and we have a London derby on Monday evening, with Fulham visiting unbeaten Tottenham.

We know you are chomping at the bit to find out what Planet Sport Bet ambassador Robbie Savage thinks will happen this weekend. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. He once again takes on F365, TEAMtalk, and Tipstrr.

Liverpool vs Everton

Robbie: This is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, 69 draws in 208 encounters between these two sides. But I don’t think this one will be a draw. I think home advantage at Anfield for Liverpool will be enough. Red card is a possibility. I think there’s been the most red cards in this Premier League fixture than any other. I’m gonna go for Liverpool to win 2-0 and a red card in the game.

F365: Everton will try to make it difficult for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s men will have far too much firepower up front. 3-0 win for the Reds.

TEAMtalk: 3-1.

Tipstrr: 3-1.

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Robbie: I think this game will be a draw. If you’re looking at Bournemouth in first halves, no team has conceded more first half goals than Bournemouth in the Premier League this season. I think Wolves will have a bright, energetic start and they’ll take the lead but I think Bournemouth will equalise in the second half. I’m going for a 1-1 draw.

F365: Let’s go bold and predict Bournemouth’s first win of the season. 1-0 to the Cherries.

TEAMtalk: 2-1.

Tipstrr: 1-1.

Brentford vs Burnley

Robbie: This is a game that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would have looked at before the start of the season thinking ‘can we take any points from this game’. When they play the top teams like Man City, like Arsenal, you’re thinking they won’t take many points from those games. No team in the Premier League has dropped more points from winning positions than Brentford. They’ve dropped 11 points. It’s going to be a tough game for Vincent Kompany. I think Brentford at home will nick it 2-1.

F365: Brentford need a win and we think they will get one. 2-0.

TEAMtalk: 2-0

Tipstrr: 1-1.

Manchester City vs Brighton

Robbie: I don’t think on this occasion against City, Brighton will get anything at the Etihad. I think there’ll be goals. That is a huge one considering in Brighton’s eight Premier League games this season there’s been 37 goals. I think City will get three or four in this one. Brighton might get one. I’m gonna go City 4-1 Brighton.

F365: This is as close to a crisis as Manchester City are going to get, isn’t it? They usually make light work of Brighton at home and they should do again this weekend with Rodri back. 4-0 win for the champions.

TEAMtalk: 4-2.

Tipstrr: 3-2.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Robbie: I’m not expecting goals. In the last four meetings between these two teams, there’s only been one goal from open play. It’ll be a tight encounter. It’s at St James’ Park. I’m going for the only goal of the game to Newcastle. 1-0.

F365: A narrow 2-1 win for the home side.

TEAMtalk: 2-1.

Tipstrr: 4-0.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton

Robbie: I think Nottingham’s home form in the Premier League is remarkable. I think against Luton, they’ll win the game and I think they’ll win the game to nil. I’m going 2-0 to Nottingham Forest.

F365: No win for Luton just yet. 3-1 to Forest.

TEAMtalk: 3-1.

Tipstrr: 2-0.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Robbie: I think Arsenal are doing brilliantly well. But I think no team has won four in a row at the Bridge since Watford back in the 80s which is quite remarkable. I think Arsenal will match Watford and win at the Bridge. I think they’re playing so well, both teams to score, I’m going Arsenal to win it 2-1.

F365: This is going to be a very close game. 0-1 win for the visitors.

TEAMtalk: 1-2.

Tipstrr: 2-1.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Robbie: Scott McTominay, two late goals against Brentford. How big were those two goals for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. This is another difficult game. They’ve scored in their last 10 Premier League games against Sheffield United and I think they’ll go to Bramall Lane and get a goal. Look at Hojlund. He’s done very well for Manchester United. Rashford with a goal for England in midweek. They’ve got the firepower undoubtedly. I think they’ll score, the big question is can they keep Sheffield United out. The answer to that is no. But I think Man United, with the firepower, will win the game 2-1.

F365: The Blades fans will be right up for this one. Let’s boldly predict a 1-1 draw.

TEAMtalk: 0-3.

Tipstrr: 1-2.

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Robbie: Two teams in Europe – who would’ve thought that last season? Villa, under Unai Emery, getting into Europe. David Moyes winning the Europa Conference League and now playing in the Europa League. Two teams in Europe meeting at Villa Park. I think it will be a close game. I’m going for a 2-2 draw.

F365: 2-2.

TEAMtalk: A nice 2-1 win for Villa.

Tipstrr: 3-1.

Tottenham vs Fulham

Robbie: Fulham beat them in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, but obviously Spurs didn’t play their strongest team. I think against Fulham in the Premier League, Spurs have won seven of their last eight.Spurs fans are happy with the style of football. Big Ange is doing an unbelievable job. I think Spurs will win the game 2-0 and I’m loving Big Ange as well…

F365: This should be fairly comfortable for Spurs. 3-1 win.

TEAMtalk: 2-1.

Tipstrr: 3-0.

