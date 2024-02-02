Arsenal v Liverpool title six-pointer, Mauricio Pochettino, Brighton, Richarlison in Big Weekend

Arsenal versus Liverpool is massive, especially for the hosts, while Mauricio Pochettino wonders which Chelsea will turn up against Wolves: Also: we have derbies A23, Madrid, d’Italia, Richarlison, and Tees-Wear…

Game to watch: Arsenal v Liverpool

The Jurgen Klopp farewell tour hits north London on Sunday afternoon for one of the biggest tests Liverpool have left under his leadership.

The Reds have the opportunity to put a whopping eight points between them and Arsenal by repeating their FA Cup win at the Emirates less than a month ago. Bigger advantages have been blown, but would there be any coming back for the Gunners? Mikel Arteta would no doubt make a case; whether he would convince anyone is another matter.

Liverpool are purring right now, which at least is distracting the Kop from their anticipatory grief ahead of Klopp’s departure at the end of the season. It is over four months since they lost in the league; they have scored four in each of their last three games; and points haven’t been dropped since Arsenal got lucky over a VAR call at Anfield just before Christmas.

It’s all coming up Klopp as the manager ticks off the games until a breather. His biggest headache seems to be at right-back where Conor Bradley is now supposedly ‘undroppable’. He’s been a Premier League footballer for 13 days.

Arteta doesn’t have it so easy right now. He admits his squad is ‘thin’ but at least two wins since Arsenal’s mini break have eased the pressure somewhat. The onus is on the Gunners, though, to beat Liverpool to move within two points of the leaders rather than slip far enough away to have to squint at the Reds over the horizon.

Manager to watch: Mauricio Pochettino

As impressive as Liverpool were in tucking up Chelsea on Wednesday night, it cannot be escaped how much of a soft touch the Blues were. Which wasn’t lost on Pochettino if his demeanour on the touchline was any indication.

The Chelsea boss did his best to portray a different mood in his press conference, preaching patience and the need for these players to feel ‘confidence and trust’. Away from home, though, the Blues aren’t earning either.

At least they return to the comforts of home on Sunday when they welcome Wolves in a shootout for… 10th.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions at Stamford Bridge but their flakiness on the road means the home supporters remain a long way off trusting these players. They form a team that is very difficult team to like, let alone love.

They could help themselves by taking their chances. The fact that they are underperforming their xG so woefully must drive Pochettino nuts but it is also a crumb of comfort. They can’t be this profligate forever, surely?

If that’s the case on Sunday, Pochettino will have a hard time maintaining the illusion of patience, especially while scrutiny intensifies over his own position.

Team to watch: Brighton

At the start of the week, Palace were the team to watch while Roy Hodgson clung to his job. Then the Eagles beat Sheffield United, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze lifting some of the gloom around Selhurst Park. At the same time, Brighton were getting splattered 4-0 by Luton.

It hardly landed Roberto De Zerbi in any danger – but the Seagulls will be expecting a response against the old-ish enemy.

De Zerbi accepted it was his side’s worst performance of the season, and further strengthened the notion that when Brighton are good, they are great. When they are bad, they are bloody awful.

So good have the Seagulls supporters had it, they can forgive a battering at the hand of Luton. Or Villa. Or the other four Premier League games they have lost. But they, and De Zerbi, will demand a reaction against their weird derby rivals. That will be far easier to achieve if one or both Olise and Eze don’t recover from their knocks and twangs in midweek.

Player to watch: Richarlison

The Richarlison derby kicks off the Premier League weekend, when Spurs go to an Everton side sucked into the bottom three in midweek.

Richarlison will be buzzing going back to Goodison Park. He has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League outings, playing a major role in Spurs’ recovery from their November wobble.

No Brazilian has scored more than Richarlison’s eight goals in Europe’s big five leagues. His work-rate remains as high as it ever was but once Tottenham win it, Richarlison is looking again like the striker Spurs agreed to pay up to £50million for at the start of last season.

Since then, it has been a rough ride. The 26-year-old was a laughing stock last term, when at one point, he had more bookings for goal celebrations than actual goals. But, as is the case for many Spurs players, it is a different story under Ange Postecoglou.

That said, Tottenham remain vulnerable on the road. They have won only one of their last five away from home, and none of their last five at Goodison Park.

EFL game to watch: Middlesbrough v Sunderland

The transfer window closed last night with Boro and Sunderland perhaps short of where they hoped to be. Boro sold their biggest asset to Villa – a success story for the Teessiders – while the Black Cats remain short of a striker.

Still, Sunderland could have taken Erling Haaland on loan for the season and their fans would be no more likely to give Michael Beale a break.

As is their right. The manager has been a nightmare of an appointment, seemingly tone deaf to the concerns of supporters who have already become bored stiff of watching Beale ball.

The mood on Wearside will turn more toxic still if Sunderland return back up the A19 with their tail between their legs and Boro move level on points in the play-offs race.

European game to watch: Inter Milan v Juventus

On almost any other weekend, the Madrid derby would be the automatic pick here. And Sunday’s clash ought to be a Bernabeu belter as third-placed Atletico look to close the gap on their neighbours at the summit.

But, at around the same time on Sunday evening, there’s arguably more at stake in the derby d’Italia. Top spot is up for grabs when leaders Inter defend a one-point advantage over Juve.

There is no love lost between the two big rivals. Max Allegri, usually among the more diplomatic figures, has been stoking the fire with assorted metaphors, all the while trying to imply that brave little Juve are overachieving and not engaged in a title race. Which is as transparent as it is bulls***.

