A game that Manchester City and Chelsea may have hoped would be a title clash but which is now about Champions League qualification tops this weekend’s bill.

Game to watch: Manchester City v Chelsea

A team who would have assumed they’d be in the title race against one who until very recently were, this now instead finds itself a crunch clash in the race to secure a top-four (or probably now more accurately despite City’s shambling efforts top-five) finish among those clubs who just haven’t been able to keep pace with Liverpool, Arsenal or, obviously, Nottingham Forest.

Generally feels vaguely wrong when the best game of a weekend isn’t on the Sunday, but it feels apt here, somehow. The Saturday evening slot is just the thing for a pair of teams slugging it out for the European placings while leaving the title conversation to the big boys: Liverpool, Arsenal and, obviously, Nottingham Forest.

City have improved in recent weeks, but the fact that improvement has taken in a pair of collapses from 2-0 up – to draw 2-2 at Brentford in the Premier League and lose 4-2 to PSG this week in the Champions League – offers a clue as to just how very bad they’d got.

Miraculously, in a format designed specifically to eliminate the possibility, City now find themselves in danger of an early European exit. Some have suggested that City’s must-win fixture against Club Brugge next week shows the format is fine; we have long-standing grumbles about the new format and would instead argue the exact opposite. The fact City have been this bad and still only need a home win against, with all due respect, decidedly Europa opposition to progress only highlights rather than conceals the sheer lack of jeopardy.

Chelsea had no such issues sauntering through the shorter Conference League group stage before Christmas and thus have the advantage and rare luxury of a blank midweek to prepare for a game that could well improve their chances of avoiding spending any more time in Europe’s lowlier competitions.

Team to watch: Manchester United

Shunted into the unloved Sunday 7pm slot because of their Europa League obligations, Man United make their latest bid to get their chaotic Premier League season on some kind of even keel against the thinking man’s mid-table team Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A late Sunday kick-off in That London might not be ideal for travelling Manchester United fans – and we will ask you at this time to please stay strong and resist the oldest and dullest of football fandom jokes – but there is good news for the rest of us.

And it’s this: you only need to tune in for last few minutes anyway. For it is only in the final few minutes of matches where Ruben Amorim’s moribund side become watchable. But oh how watchable.

United have won only four of their last 13 matches across four competitions in 50 days since spanking Everton at the start of December.

But in those four wins the earliest winning goal United have scored came in the 88th minute, at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa. They didn’t even equalise until that point before going on to win at City, while another Amad Diallo late show turned no points into one point on 82 minutes and then one point into three points and two goals into a hat-trick in injury-time against Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes then scored a winner two minutes into injury time against Rangers on Thursday night, just four minutes after the Scottish side had found a breathtaking and unlikely equaliser.

So no need to stick this one on until about 8.45pm, guys.

Player to watch: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace are much improved from their early-season woes and firmly on course to complete yet another season with 40-something points while finishing somewhere between 10th and 15th as they have done with genuinely terrifying consistency for more than a decade now.

But one thing they still don’t do all that well is score goals. They still have only 25 to their name in the Premier League this season, and only 10 of those at Selhurst Park. Only Ipswich and Southampton have scored fewer goals in front of their own fans, and that is not really company one wants to be keeping currently.

One player who is doing his bit, though, is Mateta. He’s now scored four of Palace’s five Premier League goals in 2025, including both from last weekend’s encouraging 2-0 win at West Ham and a late equaliser against Chelsea.

It’s not always been easy for Mateta this season but he does now have eight Premier League goals and a decent chance to add against a Brentford team going into the weekend with an away record this season better only than Southampton and Leicester. Again, not really company one wants to be keeping, that.

Manager to watch: Graham Potter

A big early test for the new West Ham manager as he takes his side to the midlands for a claret-and-blue derby at Aston Villa.

Thanks to the quirks of both the fixture computer and the FA Cup draw, it’s not even the first time he’s faced that exact test. A narrow defeat in the cup has left Potter and the Hammers with only survival to worry about for the remaining months of the season and, while there has been the odd encouraging sign in the early weeks of Potter’s long-awaited return to work, the scale of the task facing him remains clear after a limp 2-0 defeat at Palace last time out.

Potter remains desperately short of options in attack, with Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug all still out and Crysencio Summerville also potentially unavailable and will need to pull something out of the hat. At the very least his side must show more than they did at Palace even if Villa still prove too strong as they look to close in on the top five.

Football League game to watch: Huddersfield v Bolton

The best of the Saturday lunchtime action from the EFL appears to come from League One, with Bolton’s trip to promotion-chasing Huddersfield.

The Terriers are unbeaten in the league since snapping a four-match losing run back in October, but have developed a mildly vexing habit in recent weeks of drawing at home. Decent chance here of putting that right against a managerless team they beat 4-0 away earlier in the campaign, just before that four-straight-defeats unpleasantness kicked in.

European game to watch: Napoli v Juventus

A big test for Antonio Conte’s title chasers against a Juventus side enjoying/enduring a bizarre season. Napoli have lost three games this season, while Juventus remain unbeaten. Yet the 13-point gap between them in the league is very much in Napoli’s favour.

Because while Napoli have drawn only twice and won the other 16 of the games they haven’t lost, Juve now have a ridiculous and none-more-Serie A 13 draws from their 21 games this season to go with eight wins.

And they are, if anything, leaning into this eccentricity with seven draws in the last nine. And yes, if you’re wondering, one of Napoli’s two draws did indeed come against Juventus back in September and yes, it was 0-0.

We appreciate we may not be really selling this as a ‘game to watch’ here, but you have to admit it’s something. It is a lot of draws.