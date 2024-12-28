We can’t wait to see who Ange Postecoglou plays at centre-back against Wolves, or indeed whether he’ll even bother, while unlikely Champions League chasers clash on a Big Sunday.

Game to watch: Fulham v Bournemouth

It really is quite mad that either one of these two teams could be in a Champions League qualification spot (assuming fifth place is enough, as it currently is) come 5pm on Sunday with victory over the other, just as it’s mad that neither of these two sides are the pleasant surprise of the season. More on that later.

Fulham will be buoyant on the back of their brilliant last-gasp victory over their hair-ruffling local rival on Boxing Day, while Bournemouth will be hoping a clash against a fellow European hopeful will engender rather more energy and quality than they showed in their dour 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Neither team is blessed with a glut of individual talent. Fulham may struggle to hold onto Antonee Robinson, who’s emerged as arguably the best left-back in the Premier League this season, while there is probably a big club or two willing to take Antoine Semenyo off Bournemouth’s hands, but in both cases the success of these sides is more about their excellent managers consistently getting the whole to be far greater than the sum of its parts.

Team to watch: Tottenham

Just when we thought there was no possible way for Tottenham games to become more watchable, Radu Dragusin hobbled off against Nottingham Forest, meaning Ange Postecoglou will have to find a non-centre-back to partner non-centre-back Archie Gray at the heart of a Tottenham defence which is ropey even at the very best of times.

They’re currently on a run of four defeats in five Premier League games and it could reasonably be argued that they haven’t beaten a proper team since the 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the start of November, with their thrashing of Manchester City paling into insignificance. The resurgence of Wolves could not be better timed for those wanting further misery to be piled on Postecoglou and his side.

We can’t wait to see who he plays at centre-back, or whether they’ve now become so It’s Who We Are, Mate that Postecoglou won’t even bother with finding a makeshift partner for Gray, taking the We’ll Score More Than You mantra to new levels where they leave six players on halfway when defending a corner and do away with lines (high or otherwise) altogether.

Manager to watch: Nuno Espirito Santo

In a season where multiple clubs are vying for banter supremacy, much like Chelsea, Nottingham Forest’s journey from basket case to serious club has been astonishingly swift, but in hindsight shouldn’t be quite so surprising.

To be clear, them being in the top four is entirely batsh*t bonkers given they were in a relegation battle up until the final day of last season. But Nuno Espirito Santo is an experienced, grounded and serious coach with his fingerprints all over not just the team and the tactics, but their sensible transfer window after a series of seemingly foolish ones much like the side they now sit just one point behind in the Premier League table.

But like Chelsea, the effect of buying so many players in a short period of time has been that Nuno had plenty of wheat to separate from the chaff before deciding not to continue with the scattergun approach in the summer, instead buying quality individuals like Elliot Anderson and Nikola Milenkovic to create a solid first XI with just enough quality in forward areas to win games by the odd goal, which has been the case in all but three of their 10 victories this season.

Player to watch: Niclas Fullkrug

We are absolutely here for someone celebrating an assist as if they’ve just scored the winner in the World Cup final, as Fullkrug did as he flicked the ball on for Jarrod Bowen against Southampton, and frankly if there’s someone who doesn’t wish a Proper Centre-Forward with a tooth missing anything but the best, we don’t want to be friends with that person.

It’s been a frustrating first season for Fullkrug at West Ham thanks to an Achilles problem but he’s started their last two games and we still hold out hope that the guy who was starring for Borussia Dortmund in their charge to the Champions League final last season before playing a major role for Germany at Euro 2024 can be the guy to lift the Hammers striker curse.

He could do with a big moment to get him going though and the visit of Liverpool on Sunday grants him that opportunity.

EFL game to watch: Grimsby Town v Port Vale

Walsall are running away with League Two but it’s great fun below them. Four points separate Port Vale in second and Salford City in ninth, with Grimsby one of four teams on 34 points between them.

The Valiants could really do with a victory having gone six games without one, while the hosts will be hoping to leapfrog a few into the automatic promotion spots on the back of a win over Harrogate Town on Boxing Day.