Arsenal could set a new record for Premier League prize money this season with most clubs still fighting for at least a bit more cash on the final day.

Last season, Premier League clubs received a total of £2.78billion for the campaign, which is comprised of six payments through the division’s ‘central revenue system’, something the Premier League says ‘ensures the most equitable distribution of funds of any major European league’.

Manchester City were paid a record £176.2m as champions who had the most games televised live in the UK, while Southampton received £103.6m for their efforts in finishing bottom.

Some of those payments are fixed. All 20 clubs received £79.2m through an equal share distributed based on both the domestic (£31.2m) and international broadcast deals (£48m) – those TV rights deals are lucrative for a reason – as well as £9.4m each from central commercial revenue streams.

The rest is variable, based on where clubs finish and how often their games are selected for broadcast.

How much is each Premier League place worth?

The Premier League merit payments are distributed on a sliding scale from 1st to 20th, made up of combined earnings from domestic and international broadcast deals.

For the 2022/23 season, the difference in prize money was around £3.1m per position. Southampton were awarded £3.1m for finishing bottom, all the way up to champions Manchester City receiving £62.1m. Or a Ruben Dias with change.

That can be expected to rise a little with inflation but offers a rough guide as to what remains on the line for clubs whose place has not been confirmed. Only Liverpool (3rd), Aston Villa (4th), West Ham (9th) and Sheffield United (20th) are certain of where they will finish.

Manchester City – between £62.1m and £59m

Final game: West Ham (h)

Arsenal – between £62.1m and £59m

Final game: Everton (h)

Liverpool – £55.9m

Final game: Wolves (h)

Aston Villa – £52.8m

Final game: Crystal Palace (a)

Tottenham – between £49.7m and £46.6m

Final game: Sheffield United (a)

Chelsea – between £49.7m and £40.4m

Final game: Bournemouth (h)

Newcastle – between £46.6m and £40.4m

Final game: Brentford (a)

Manchester United – between £46.6m and £40.4m

Final game: Brighton (a)

West Ham – £37.3m

Final game: Manchester City (a)

Brighton – between £34.2m and £24.8m

Final game: Manchester United (h)

Bournemouth – between £34.2m and £24.8m

Final game: Chelsea (a)

Crystal Palace – between £34.2m and £21.7m

Final game: Aston Villa (h)

Wolves – between £34.2m and £21.7m

Final game: Liverpool (a)

Fulham – between £27.9m and £21.7m

Final game: Luton (a)

Everton – between £18.6m and £15.5m

Final game: Arsenal (a)

Brentford – between £18.6m and £15.5m

Final game: Newcastle (h)

Nottingham Forest – between £12.4m and £9.3m

Final game: Burnley (a)

Luton – between £12.4m and £9.3m

Final game: Fulham (h)

Burnley – between £9.3m and £6.2m

Final game: Nottingham Forest (h)

Sheffield United – £3.1m

Final game: Tottenham (h)

What are facility fees?

The only other part of the prize money which is not fixed and shared equally are the facility fees, which are based on how many times each club has been selected for television.

In 2022/23, Manchester City had 29 games televised live in the UK, for which they received £25.3m in facility fees. Arsenal and Liverpool both had 28 matches and were paid £24.5m.

Bournemouth were shown on the fewest occasions and were given £10.2m in facility fees for their 11 live televised UK fixtures.

This can lead to discrepancies in terms of those variable payments – Bournemouth’s prize money for finishing 15th last season was £117.5m, less than 17th-placed Everton received (£120.5m) as the Toffees were picked for live TV games twice as often.

Tottenham in 8th (£151.9m) were paid more than Aston Villa (£148.3m) and Brighton (£149.7m), despite finishing below both.

Based on this, Arsenal stand to earn the most of any club in facility fees this season, with Burnley faring the worst.

1) Arsenal (30 games televised live in the UK) – worth around £26m in 2022/23

2) Spurs (28 games) – worth £24.5m

3=) Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United (27 games each) – worth £23.6m

6) Chelsea (24 games) – worth £21.1m

7) Everton (22 games) – worth 19.4m

8) Newcastle (21 games) – worth £18.6m

9) Aston Villa (20 games) – worth around £17.8m

10) West Ham (18 games) – worth £16.1m

11) Nottingham Forest (17 games) – worth £15.2m

12=) Brentford and Wolves (16 games each) – worth £14.4m

14) Crystal Palace (15 games) – worth £13.6m

15) Brighton (13 games) – worth £11.9m

16=) Sheffield United and Luton (12 games each) – worth £11m

18=) Bournemouth and Fulham (11 games each) – worth £10.2m

20) Burnley (nine games) – worth around £8.4m

If Arsenal were to leapfrog Manchester City on the final day, they would be in line to receive £62.1m in merit payments for finishing 1st and £26m for having 30 games broadcast live in the UK, with a further £88.6m added through the equal share and central commercial payments.

Without taking inflation and other factors into account which might differ from last season, they would be in line to get £176.7m, topping the prize money record Manchester City set in 2022/23.

