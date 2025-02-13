The Premier League prize money payments in 2023/24 offer a rough guide for this season

It is the time in the season to start thinking about Premier League prize money. Arsenal missed out on not only the title but a record payout last campaign.

Premier League clubs received a total of £2.84billion last season, which was comprised of six payments through the division’s ‘central revenue system’, something the Premier League says ‘ensures the most equitable distribution of funds of any major European league’.

Manchester City were paid £175.9m as champions – just short of their own record £176.2m in 2022/23 – while runners-up Arsenal benefited from having the most games televised and were given £175.5m. They would have broken the record had they won the title. It’s yet another blow to Mikel Arteta.

Sheffield United received £109.7m for their efforts in finishing a distant bottom. It pays to be in the Premier League.

Some of those payments are fixed. All 20 clubs automatically receive around £95m through an equal share distributed based on both the domestic (£31.2m in 2023/24) and international (£55.7m in 2023/24) broadcast deals – those TV rights are lucrative for a reason – as well as £8.2m each from central commercial revenue streams.

The rest is variable, based on where clubs finish and how often their games are selected for broadcast.

How much is each Premier League place worth?

The Premier League merit payments are distributed on a sliding scale from 1st to 20th, made up of combined earnings from domestic and international broadcast deals.

For the 2023/24 season, the difference in prize money was around £2.8m per position. Sheffield United were awarded as much for finishing bottom, all the way up to champions Manchester City receiving £56.4m. It basically helped pay for 95.6% of Omar Marmoush.

That can be expected to fluctuate with inflation and other factors – it was £3.1m per position in 2022/23 – but it offers a rough guide as to what clubs should expect to earn this season.

What Premier League clubs will earn based on their position this season

Every club can still theoretically finish in any position in the Premier League this season bar Liverpool and Southampton, who cannot finish bottom or top respectively.

1st (Liverpool) – £56.4m

2nd (Arsenal) – £53.5m

3rd (Nottingham Forest) – £50.7m

4th (Chelsea) – £47.9m

5th (Manchester City) – £45.1m

6th (Newcastle) – £42.2m

7th (Bournemouth) – £39.4m

8th (Aston Villa) – £36.7m

9th (Fulham) – £33.8m

10th (Brighton) – £31m

11th (Brentford) – £28.2m

12th (Crystal Palace) – £25.4m

13th (Manchester United) – £22.5m

14th (Tottenham) – £19.7m

15th (Everton) – £16.9m

16th (West Ham) – £14m

17th (Wolves) – £11.3m

18th (Leicester) – £8.5m

19th (Ipswich) – £5.7m

20th (Southampton) – £2.8m

What are facility fees?

The only other part of the prize money which is not fixed and shared equally are the facility fees, which are based on how many times each club has been selected for television.

In 2023/24, Arsenal had 31 games televised in the UK, for which they received £26.9m in facility fees. Liverpool had 29 matches and were paid £25.2m, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs (all 28 games) were given £24.4m each.

Burnley were shown on the fewest occasions and received £9.3m in facility fees for their 10 live televised UK fixtures.

This can lead to discrepancies in terms of those variable payments. Everton’s prize money after finishing 15th last season was £132.2m, more than the three clubs immediately above them – Wolves (£130m in 14th), Fulham (£128.6m in 13th) and Bournemouth (£131.5m) – as the Toffees were picked for far more live TV games. Their UK facility fee payment of £20.2m was the seventh highest in the league alongside Newcastle, and higher than fourth-placed Aston Villa’s (£19.4m).

Tottenham in 5th (£164.6m) were paid more overall than Villa in 4th (£162.4m), while 8th-placed Manchester United (£156.2m) took home more than 7th-placed Newcastle (£154.7m).

Based on this, Arsenal stand to again earn the most of any club in facility fees this season, with Ipswich faring the worst.

What Premier League clubs will earn based on their TV selection this season

Sky Sports and TNT Sports have made their Premier League TV picks up to the end of March, meaning each club has had 29 games to choose from for broadcast so far this season. One game translates to roughly £0.8m but that can fluctuate.

1st) Arsenal (22 games televised live in the UK) – worth around £19.4m in 2023/24

2nd=) Liverpool and Manchester United (21 games each) – worth around £18.5m

4th=) Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs (20 games each) – worth around £17.6m

8th) Newcastle (18 games) – worth around £15.8m

9th) West Ham (16 games) – worth around £14.1m

10th=) Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves (14 games each) – worth around £12.3m

13th=) Brentford and Crystal Palace (13 games each) – worth around £11.4m

15=) Bournemouth and Everton (12 games each) – worth around £10.6m

17=) Fulham and Leicester (11 games each) – worth around £9.7m

19th) Southampton (10 games) – worth around £8.8m

20th) Ipswich (9 games) – worth around £7.9m

How much prize money will each Premier League team be paid in 2024/25?

While it will vary due to inflation, fluctuating operating costs and other mitigating factors, it is possible to estimate how much total prize money each Premier League team will be paid in 2024/25 – before the last round of TV games are announced and with final positions obviously yet to be determined – based on their current placement and the payments made in 2023/24.

1) Liverpool – £169.9m (with more TV games to be announced)

2) Arsenal – £167.9m

3) Chelsea – £160.5m

4) Nottingham Forest – £158m

5) Manchester City – £157.7m

6) Newcastle – £153m

7) Aston Villa – £149.3m

8) Bournemouth – £145m

9) Fulham – £138.5m

10) Brighton – £138.3m

11) Manchester United – £136m

12) Brentford – £134.6m

13) Tottenham – £132.3m

14) Crystal Palace – £131.8m

15) West Ham – £123.1m

16) Everton – £122.5m

17) Wolves – £118.6m

18) Leicester – £113.2m

19) Ipswich – £108.6m

20) Southampton – £106.6m

