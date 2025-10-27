Neither West Ham nor Wolves are likely to turn their noses up at an opportunity to land Brendan Rodgers as their new manager despite an extraordinary statement from Celtic’s major shareholder revealed the lies the former Liverpool and Leicester boss spouted in press conferences and interviews on the back of his resignation on Monday night.

‘Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect’, the club statement read, also confirming that Martin O’Neill will return to take caretaker charge of the club.

Nuno Espirito Santo is already under pressure at West Ham having won just one point from four games at the helm, while Vitor Pereira is currently leading the sack race on the back of a 3-2 defeat to newly-promoted Burnley, after which he shouted at his own fans for calling for his head.

Success at Liverpool and Leicester in the Premier League, paired with the lack of compensation they would have to pay to secure him as their new boss, makes Rodgers an attractive replacement should either club decide to sack their manager, but both sets of owners should pay heed to Dermot Desmond’s condemnation of the 52-year-old in a wild open letter to the club’s website.