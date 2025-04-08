Arsenal legend Emanuel Petit leapt to the defence of abused Man City star Phil Foden today, referring to the chants he was subjected to during a 0-0 draw with Man City as a “disease” brought about by “stupid people”.

Foden, 24, was on the receiving end of derogatory chants from Man United fans on Sunday, primarily aimed at his mother, Claire Rowlands.

The 1998 World Cup winner, who made over 200 appearances for Monaco and scored 11 goals for Arsenal, made his feelings perfectly clear as he delivered a strongly worded statement on the “ruthless” action required to create a safer space for players.

The sinister chants weren’t quite the tip of the iceberg at Old Trafford, as news broke on Monday than Jack Grealish was subjected to an assault at the full-time whistle.

Petit believes the clubs have to take responsibility and make a strong statement in the way they deal with guilty supporters:

“Sometimes [they chant about] your mother, children [or about] your father who is dead. If I am Manchester United, I would be very hard on my own fans. I will say zero tolerance.

“You know you did that. We got the images. We have the proof you’ve done that. You’re out of the game, you’re out of the stadium.

“You don’t come back. We don’t need you. We don’t want you back in the stadium. You are not the fans we want.

“So that, for me, is very simple with everything there is – there is cameras everywhere. We know who do that. So it’s very simple to take action from that.”

The former French international, now 54, was also able to draw upon his own personal experience of suffering abuse while on the pitch.

He added: “Back in the day when I was playing, I received some bad comments as well. Sometimes they used to call me Gypsy, and they said things about my family. There, I received some racist comments as well.

“I tried to avoid them all the time. I tried to protect myself not to get emotional about this. And I tried as much as possible.

“The best answer you can give is on the pitch – just win the game, shut your mouth and leave the game.”

The chants at Old Trafford were audible throughout Man United‘s fixture against Man City, eventually drawing a response from Foden, who sarcastically applauded sections of the crowd and offered a thumbs up. Pep Guardiola later withdrew the England international in the 58th minute.

Petit continued: “I’m talking about what happened in Man United, but it’s everywhere, the same. Fifa and Uefa, those guys, have to be ruthless. They have to take decisions and they have to make examples out of it.

“I think in France is the same. I think sometimes those who are responsible of the game don’t take those problems seriously.

“It’s funny to see the message that UEFA or FIFA try to send every time there is a fight against racism. You want to do it? Do it properly.

“I mean clubs, they are protecting their fans all the time. They have to be ruthless. So what can I say more honestly? It’s a pity, it’s a disease.

“This is something that we’ve been fighting against in football for years, and years, and years. I think the sanctions, the fines, should be more important, because you can identify people easily with cameras in a stadium. So something has to be done.

“Those stupid people, they feel free to do what they want to do in a ground.

“What is the point of spending money, buying a ticket to watch the game, and then you go there and just make some very bad comments about family, about loved ones, the skin of one’s colour, or religion? I don’t know. I don’t get it, honestly.

“So for me, it’s a disease in football, it’s a disease on social networks. And those people who are responsible of the game or social networks, I think they have to step up and take their responsibility.”

Petit also believes that officials should shoulder more responsibility and take some initiative to stamp out the behaviour.

“Well, I think the referee has to take the decision as well. They should stop the game. No more of that, send a strong message every time you hear bad comments, racist comments about family, stop the game. That’s it. Send the players back into the dressing room.

“Because I think it’s very easy for so many people to hide behind their fingers. So I think referees have to to step up to make a strong decision, even if it’s not popular.

“But as well, the players. I’ve seen the last few years some players and teams leaving the pitch after racist comments about their team-mates. And this is one solution.

“But in the meantime, it’s not the priority of the players to do that. They’ve been paid to play.

“Those people in charge of the laws, they have to step up and take the responsibility, and it starts with the referee.”