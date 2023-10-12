Premier League records which could be broken this season: Man Utd on course for new away goals low

Premier League records for most wins, longest wait for a victory from the start, fewest points and everything in between could be broken this season.

Wins

Most wins in a season



Current record: 32

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18 and 2018/19) and Liverpool (2019/20)

Could be broken by: Technically still anyone from Fulham up, just with gradually larger margins for error. But Manchester City, Spurs or Arsenal seem the fairest bets on six wins each so far.

Fewest wins in a season

Current record: One

Currently held by: Derby (2007/08)

Could be broken by: Bournemouth or Sheffield United, the poor sods.

Most home wins in a season

Current record: 18

Currently held by: Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Manchester City (2011/12 and 2018/19) and Liverpool (2019/20)

Could be broken by: Only Liverpool, Manchester City, Spurs and Aston Villa have been perfect at home thus far, which will be required to raise that bar any further.

Fewest home wins in a season

Current record: One

Currently held by: Sunderland (2005/06) and Derby (2007/08)

Could be broken by: Every member of the bottom four and Brentford are yet to get off the mark at home.

Most away wins in a season

Current record: 16

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

Could be broken by: Arsenal are the only team with an unblemished record on their travels, while Brighton have only slipped up once away from home. It is only out of theoretical reach for Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Fewest away wins in a season

Current record: Zero

Currently held by: Leeds (1992/93, 21 matches), Coventry (1999/00), Wolves (2003/04), Norwich (2004/05), Derby (2007/08) and Hull (2009/10).

Could be equalled by: Again, Bournemouth and Sheffield United are winless in every sense but everyone else has tasted victory on the road.

Most consecutive games without winning from the start of a season

Current record: 17

Currently held by: Sheffield United (2020/21)

Could be broken by: The Blades themselves, or sorry old Bournemouth.

Most consecutive wins

Current record: 18

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18) and Liverpool (2019/20)

Could be broken by: Whoever puts a decent run together. Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are closest on two each so it might take a while.

Most consecutive games without a win

Current record: 32

Currently held by: Derby (2007/08)

Could be broken by: Bournemouth are actually on the longest current run without a win, owing to their stretch of four defeats at the end of last season. It’s 12 matches without victory for the Cherries, with Sheffield United next on eight.

Draws

Most draws in a season

Current record: 18

Currently held by: Manchester City (1993/94), Sheffield United (1993/94) and Southampton (1994/95)

Newcastle (2003/04), Aston Villa (2006/07 and 2011/12) and Sunderland (2014/15) jointly hold the record of 17 draws in a 38-game season.

Could be broken by: Brentford are leading the way so far on four stalemates.

Fewest draws in a season

Current record: Two

Currently held by: Manchester City (2018/19), Spurs (2018/19) and Sheffield United (2020/21)

Could be broken by: Manchester City and Manchester United are in prime position with no draws between them so far.

Defeats

Most defeats in a season

Current record: 29

Currently held by: Ipswich (1994/95, 42 matches), Sunderland (2005/06), Derby (2007/08) and Sheffield United (2020/21)

Could be broken by: Sheffield United look well-placed on seven defeats but Luton and Burnley are only one behind on that metric, with Everton and Bournemouth a further loss behind.

Fewest defeats in a season

Current record: Zero

Currently held by: Arsenal (2003/04)

Could be equalled by: Spurs or Arsenal, invincible as they are.

Most home defeats in a season

Current record: 15

Currently held by: Watford (2021/22)

Could be broken by: Burnley have lost all five of their matches at Turf Moor, while Everton have treated their home fans to four losses so far.

Most away defeats in a season

Current record: 17

Currently held by: Burnley (2009/10)

Could be broken by: Four defeats on the road for Sheffield United put them in the lead ahead of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Luton (three each).

Points

Most points in a season

Current record: 100

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

Could be broken by: Fulham and Chelsea can still reach 101 points with perfection from here; the eight teams below them only have maximum point haulages in double figures.

Fewest points in a season

Current record: 11

Currently held by: Derby (2007/08)

Could be broken by: Anyone from Nottingham Forest down, but Sheffield United are looking particularly nervous about this one.

Most home points in a season

Current record: 55

Currently held by: Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Manchester City (2011/12) and Liverpool (2019/20)

Could be broken by: Needing close to impossible form means only Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham fit the criteria of drawing a maximum of one home game while winning the rest.

Fewest home points in a season

Current record: Seven

Currently held by: Sunderland (2005/06)

Could be broken by: Fulham are among 11 teams still mathematically in the equation, but Burnley and their zero home points from five games look pretty precarious.

Most away points in a season

Current record: 50

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

Could be broken by: Manchester United can still do this, provided they win every away game from here. Best of luck to them.

Fewest away points in a season

Current record: Three

Currently held by: Derby (2007/08)

Could be broken by: Bournemouth and Sheffield United are the only clubs under a low threshold.

Fewest points in a season for a club avoiding relegation

Current record: 34

Currently held by: West Brom (2004/05)

Could be broken by: It honestly does feel like a new bar could be set here.

Goals scored

Most goals in a season

Current record: 106

Currently held by: Manchester City (2017/18)

Could be broken by: Brighton’s current rate of scoring 2.6 goals per game – the highest of any club – puts them on course for 100.

Fewest goals scored in a season

Current record: 20

Currently held by: Derby (2007/08) and Sheffield United (2020/21)

Could be broken by: Luton’s current rate of scoring 0.6 goals per game – the lowest of any club – puts them on course for 24.

Most home goals scored in a season

Current record: 68

Currently held by: Chelsea (2009/10)

Could be broken by: Aston Villa’s current rate of scoring 4.3 goals per home game (the highest of any club) puts them on course for 82. Keep it up.

Fewest home goals scored in a season

Current record: Nine

Currently held by: Fulham (2020/21)

Could be broken by: Brighton, Aston Villa (13 each) and Arsenal are already clear. Bournemouth’s current rate of scoring 0.25 goals per home game puts them on course for five.

Most away goals scored in a season

Current record: 48

Currently held by: Liverpool (2013/14)

Could be broken by: Newcastle’s current rate of scoring 2.75 goals per away game puts them on course for 53 (but then they won’t score eight against everyone).

Fewest away goals scored in a season

Current record: Seven

Currently held by: Norwich (2019/20)

Could be broken by: Newcastle beat that tally in one away game, while four other sides are also in the clear. Manchester United’s current rate of scoring 0.6 goals per away game puts them on course for 13.

Goals conceded

Most goals conceded in a season

Current record: 100

Currently held by: Swindon (1993/94)

Derby (2007/08) hold the record of 89 goals conceded in a 38-game season

Could be broken by: Strong start by Sheffield United, whose current rate of conceding would see them ship 105 goals and even beat that Swindon mark. But the Newcastle mauling was surely a freak result.

Fewest goals conceded in a season

Current record: 15

Currently held by: Chelsea (2004/05)

Could be broken by: Arsenal and Manchester City have the best defensive record so far, but even they can only concede nine more goals in 30 games. That Chelsea team was daft.

Most home goals conceded in a season

Current record: 46

Currently held by: Watford (2021/22)

Could be broken by: Burnley are on course to concede 61 at Turf Moor. Tough place to go.

Fewest home goals conceded in a season

Current record: Four

Currently held by: Manchester United (1994/95)

Could be broken by: Only eight teams could still theoretically do it, with Manchester City (one goal conceded in three home games) the closest.

Most away goals conceded in a season

Current record: 59

Currently held by: Ipswich (1994/95)

Wigan hold the record of 55 away goals conceded in a 38-game season.

Could be broken by: Bournemouth are conceding 53 goals on the road if their current rates persist, so Craig Forrest can breathe easy.

Fewest away goals conceded in a season

Current record: Nine

Currently held by: Chelsea (2004/05)

Could be broken by: Not Aston Villa or Bournemouth who have beaten that total already. Arsenal have been to Crystal Palace, Everton and Bournemouth without conceding so history awaits.

Other

All three promoted clubs being relegated the following season

It has only ever happened once: when Barnsley, Bolton and Crystal Palace came up and went down together in 1997/98.

The promoted clubs are in the bottom four.

Scored in every match

It has only ever happened once: when Arsenal managed it in 2001/02.

Arsenal, Brighton, Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham have scored in every match so far.

No team has ever won four consecutive English top-flight titles

Manchester City have their eyes on this one; Spurs and Arsenal have other ideas.