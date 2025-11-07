Records are made to be broken - even Barclays ones

It is easy to see why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is the way he is when you consider who and what dominated English football when he first joined.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table and threatening some daft records which have stood for years.

Wolves might not appreciate it being pointed out that they’re doing the same, while Erling Haaland and even Liverpool are on track to raise unthinkable bars.

Premier League records which could be broken this season

Fewest goals conceded – 15 (Chelsea, 2004/05)

It was the Premier League record which can never be broken. The closest any team has come since is 22, achieved by Chelsea themselves in 2005/06, as well as Manchester United (2007/08) and Liverpool (2018/19).

Arsenal had allowed just 17 – yet somehow still missed out on top spot to the lowest title-winning points tally ever – in the Manchester United Treble season. But Jose Mourinho came along and lowered the bar further a few years later.

An impressionable 22-year-old Mikel Arteta joined Everton on loan in the winter of that absurd Chelsea campaign, witnessing first-hand the ridiculous solidity and control of Claude Makelele and friends during a six-minute cameo in a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in February.

Arteta recently overlooked Mourinho to put David Moyes on his Premier League manager Mount Rushmore and their influences on the Spaniard can be seen in this phenomenal Arsenal team, which has been breached just three times all season.

At that surely unsustainable rate Arsenal would concede just 11 Premier League goals in 2025/26 – and probably be accused of destroying the game in the process.

Most clean sheets in a Premier League season for a goalkeeper – 24 (Petr Cech, 2004/05)

It stands to reason that Cech would hold the individual record for Premier League shutouts in one campaign.

Two of the goals Chelsea conceded were not even on his watch but that of stand-in keeper Carlo Cudicini, who was given the last three games of the season.

Only James Beattie, Nicolas Anelka, Zoltan Gera, Papa Bouba Diop, Kevin Davies, Radhi Jaidi, Thierry Henry, Leon McKenzie, Aki Riihilahti, Kevin Phillips, Walter Pandiani and Collins John got the better of Cech in his dominant first season in England.

For David Raya in 2025/26 that exhaustive list reads: Dominik Szoboszlai, Erling Haaland and Nick Woltemade. With seven clean sheets already the Spaniard has some breathing space to chase the record and earn his pay rise.

Most consecutive clean sheets for a Premier League team in all competitions – 11 (Liverpool, 2005)

There is a reason Jorge Valdano so despised the fare offered up during that mid-2000s run of seemingly trimestral meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea, or more pertinently Benitez and Mourinho.

One of their nigh-on unwatchable encounters took place in the middle of a unique run of impregnability for Liverpool. A 0-0 draw produced a dreadful Michael Essien tackle on Didi Hamann as the talking point, but it was also the ninth clean sheet in a run of 11 on the bounce for the Reds.

The reigning European champions could have made it a dozen in the 2005 Club World Cup final but Pepe Reina was finally beaten by Mineiro of Sao Paulo.

That Liverpool vintage is actually the only team in Premier League history to embark on a longer run of consecutive clean sheets in all competitions than Arsenal’s current effort. The Gunners reached eight thanks to their time-wasting against Slavia Prague, equalling a Manchester United sequence from 2004/05.

Keep out Sunderland, Spurs, Bayern Munich and Chelsea and the outright record is theirs. Easy enough.

Most consecutive wins to nil in all competitions – 8

And this is one Arsenal already share. No team in the history of English football has ever won more games to nil in a row, with only a Liverpool side from 1920 and the original Preston Invincibles able to match them.

Sunderland, you know what to do.

Most goals in a Premier League season – 36 (Erling Haaland, 2022/23)

His numbers are ridiculous but Haaland is no longer content with simply smashing everyone else’s records; the cyborg has gained sentience and started to turn on itself.

By this point of his debut season Haaland had 15 goals to his current 13, so the struggling Norwegian is actually lagging behind. But 24 goals in 28 games sounds almost inevitable at this point.

Biggest Golden Boot-winning margin – 10 (Luis Suarez, 2013/14)

Haaland’s margin of victory was actually rendered fairly ordinary by the equal ludicrousness of Harry Kane, who scored 30 goals for a Spurs side which finished eighth and had three different managers.

For the biggest gap between Golden Boot winner and second place – which Haaland will be eyeing with a seven-goal lead over Antoine Semenyo, Danny Welbeck, Igor Thiago and Jean-Philippe Mateta already – one must go back to the Suarez Season when Daniel Sturridge barely kept the pace.

Most Premier League career appearances – 653 (Gareth Barry)

It might be the closest that elite sport comes to a participation award but the king of the lactate test is still going relatively strong, is seven entire years older than his current manager and should dethrone Gareth Barry as the leading Premier League appearance maker soon.

James Milner has nine games to go to surpass the mark set by someone he is five years younger than but who currently plays in the Mid Sussex Football League.

Fewest draws in a Premier League season – 2 (Manchester City, 2018/19; Spurs, 2018/19; Sheffield United, 2020/21)

You’ll never sing that, etc and so on. First and fourth in the 2018/19 Premier League qualified for the Champions League on the back of just two draws. Spurs Spursed up their shot at history by drawing on the final day because of course.

Sheffield United also mustered a couple of stalemates in a miserably poor campaign under Chris Wilder a couple of years later.

Liverpool and their innate all-or-nothingness really could go an entire campaign without drawing.

Fewest points in a Premier League season – 11 (Derby, 2007/08)

Wolves really could, you know. They are almost precisely that bad. Derby had six entire points after ten games! And a manager!

Fewest home points in a Premier League season – 6 (Southampton, 2024/25)

Southampton stumbled their way past that tally but only barely, and to a historically depressing degree for the St Mary’s faithful.

They saw just one win Premier League win all season – 1-0 against Everton courtesy of an 85th-minute goal in early November – with three draws cobbled together by Russell Martin and Ivan Juric at whatever the direct opposite of a fortress is.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham and the increasingly preposterous Spurs can all feasibly break that record but Wolves have a massive chance after picking up one point from five games at Molineux.

Fewest away points in a Premier League season – 3 (Derby, 2007/08)

This one leaves a little less wiggle room, with any single win on the road enough in itself to immediately match a record low.

Derby took a point from Craven Cottage, St James’ Park – it remains hilarious that Newcastle lost to and drew with the Rams in this season – and St Andrew’s on their inexorable slide back down to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest have two points on their travels but Sean Dyche should address that soon, as Marco Silva would be expected to at Fulham. But again, Wolves and their solitary away point, obviously at Spurs, have the chance to do the funniest thing.

Most consecutive Premier League matches without a win – 32* (Derby, 2007/08)

It is technically a record in purgatory, given Derby have not returned to the Premier League since sinking without a trace on a 32-game winless streak.

The Rams don’t seem likely to be given the chance to extend it any time soon, so there is a space open for Wolves to create some magic.

A four-game run without victory at the end of last season has bled into ten winless matches at the start of this, meaning Wolves could set a new benchmark for incompetence if they continue to exclusively lose or draw all the way up to and including their home game with Liverpool on March 4.

Most consecutive Premier League matches without a win from the start of a season – 17 (Sheffield United, 2020/21)

Wolves do still have a bit of a way to go to record the longest winless start to a Premier League season, set by Sheffield United in the lockdown season and inevitably ending with victory over “absolutely frigging hopeless” Newcastle.

With a fixture list of Chelsea (a), Crystal Palace (h), Aston Villa (a), Nottingham Forest (h), Manchester United (h), Arsenal (a), Brentford (h) and Liverpool (a) up to Christmas, it is entirely doable.

Most yellow cards for one player in a Premier League season – 14

Joao Palhinha had five after ten games for Fulham in 2022/23.

Etienne Capoue had four after ten games for Watford in 2018/19.

Jose Holebas had four after ten games for Watford in 2016/17.

Lee Cattermole had five after ten games for Sunderland in 2014/15.

Cheick Tiote had two(!) after ten games for Newcastle in 2010/11.

Robbie Savage had three after ten games for Leicester in 2001/02.

Mark Hughes had three after ten games for Southampton in 1998/99.

Eight players are on four yellow cards after ten games in 2025/26. But Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leads the way on five bookings of varying degrees of ridiculousness.