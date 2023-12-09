Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Emery’s valiant Villans too good for Gunners
John McGinn’s fine early goal gave Aston Villa a huge victory over Arsenal that keeps the Gunners off the top of the Premier League.
The Scotland midfielder rounded off a sweeping move in the seventh minute to set a new club record of 15 straight home wins while inflicting upon Arsenal their second defeat of the season.
The victory sees Villa move to within a point of the Gunners while Liverpool remain at the summit after their win over Crystal Palace.
Full report to follow…