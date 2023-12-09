Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Emery’s valiant Villans too good for Gunners

Ian Watson
John McGinn celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Arsenal.
John McGinn celebrates scoring early on for Aston Villa.

John McGinn’s fine early goal gave Aston Villa a huge victory over Arsenal that keeps the Gunners off the top of the Premier League.

The Scotland midfielder rounded off a sweeping move in the seventh minute to set a new club record of 15 straight home wins while inflicting upon Arsenal their second defeat of the season.

The victory sees Villa move to within a point of the Gunners while Liverpool remain at the summit after their win over Crystal Palace.

Full report to follow…

