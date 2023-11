Burnley led with 86 minutes played at Turf Moor but two late goals saw West Ham leave their hosts rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring from the spot just after the break but a Dara O’Shea own-goal and a 91st-minute winner from Tomas Soucek enabled the Hammers to leave Lanacashire with three points.

Full report to follow…