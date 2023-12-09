Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Salah’s 200th goal and late Elliott strike sends Reds top

Mo Salah celebrates after scoring the equaliser for Liverpool at Crystal Palace.

Harvey Elliott’s added-time strike followed Mo Salah’s equaliser to give Liverpool a 2-1 win at 10-man Crystal Palace that sends them to the Premier League summit before Arsenal face Aston Villa this evening.

Palace led in the 57th minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review following a challenge from Reds defender Jarell Quansah.

The Eagles looked comfortable until Jordan Ayew received a red card in the 75th minute following two cautions. Within a minute, Liverpool levelled through Mo Salah’s deflected effort – his 200th goal for the club.

The Reds pushed for a winner and found one when substitute Elliott beat replacement Palace keeper Remi Matthews from the edge of the box in the first minute of added time.

Full report to follow…

