Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth: Red Devils embarrassed by Cherries

Manchester United suffered their first-ever defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford after the Cherries outclassed their hosts in a 3-0 victory.

The visitors stunned Old Trafford by taking an early lead when Dominic Solanke finished smartly in the fifth minute after United gave the ball away in midfield.

Bournemouth continued to carry a greater threat and deserved to extend their lead when Philip Billing headed in a second midway through the second half.

Marcos Senesi added a third five minutes later to leave United in the mire before they face Bayern Munich and Liverpool this week.

Full report to follow…