Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United: Dalot the difference for Red Devils

Ian Watson
Diogo Dalot scores the winner for Manchester United at Sheffield United.
Diogo Dalot curled in a late winner to earn Manchester United a scrappy 2-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Scott McTominay gave the visitors a barely-deserved lead in the first half but the Scotland midfielder conceded a penalty shortly after to give Oli McBurnie the chance to equalise.

The Red Devils were the dominant force in the second half but a breakthrough looked unlikely until Dalot fired in a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Full report to follow…

 

