Premier League chief Richard Masters wanted 13-point deduction for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest would have been slapped with a 13-point deduction had the independent commission listened to the recommended punishment outlined by Premier League CEO RIchard Masters.

Forest were deducted four points earlier this month after they were charged for breaking Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, reduced from six due to the club’s compliance with the investigation.

But when speaking to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Premier League chief Masters recommended that any breach should be a six-point deduction, plus a further points for every £5m over the limit.

As football finance expert Kieran Maguire has explained, that means Forest’s £34.5m overspend should have seen them docked 13 points, which would now see them rooted to the bottom of the table.

“I think what we have seen from the Nottingham Forest hearing is a much more concise and interesting breakdown,” Maguire told Football Insider’s Sean Fisher.

“But that has generated as many questions as it provides answers.

“The Premier League, according to the commission, asked for an eight-point deduction.

“Yet, when you look at Richard Master’s submissions to DCMS, he said that the Premier League’s preferred tariff would be a six-point deduction and an extra one point for every £5million over the limit.

“That means that under the Premier League’s own suggestion, they were asking for a 13-point deduction – yet they only asked for eight.

“So we’ve got increased confusion and an increased lack of clarity coming from those at the top.”

Forest, who consulted lawyers before deciding to appeal, were disappointed with the ruling and said the process has “harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League”.

Forest had no further statement to make about the matter on Monday when they confirmed their appeal.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four-point sanction imposed by the commission in relation to the club’s breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR),” the statement read.

“The club will not be making any further statement at this time.”

