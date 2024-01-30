Premier League predictions week 22: Savage backs Man Utd loss at Wolves, Luton, Arsenal wins
We have a midweek full of Premier League action, so Robbie Savage has predicted the correct score in all ten fixtures, taking on F365 and others.
There are five matches on Tuesday night, including Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, the fixture that made Manchester City champions last season.
Also on Tuesday we have Luton vs Brighton, Fulham vs Everton, Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, and Aston Villa vs Newcastle.
Wednesday brings us Manchester City at home to Burnley, who are managed by the club’s former captain, Vincent Kompany. Elsewhere, Tottenham host Brentford in a London derby, and Chelsea are at Anfield to take on Liverpool.
Finally, we get to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth and Wolves vs Manchester United on Thursday evening.
Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has predicted all ten results. He takes on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport, and Tipstrr.
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Robbie: Forest take on Arsenal and at the City Ground, Forest have a good record against Arsenal, winning their last three meetings at home.
Arsenal, their away form in the Premier League right now is not great, only two wins from seven.
I think Arsenal will turn it around, I think they will get goals. Both teams to score, but I’m going for a 3-1 Arsenal win.
Robbie Picks: Forest 1-3 Arsenal
F365: Forest 0-1 Arsenal
TEAMtalk: Forest 1-3 Arsenal
Planet Sport: Forest 0-1 Arsenal
Tipstrr: Forest 0-2 Arsenal
Fulham v Everton
Robbie Picks: Fulham 1-2 Everton
F365: Fulham 1-2 Everton
TEAMtalk: Fulham 2-1 Everton
Planet Sport: Fulham 2-1 Everton
Tipstrr: Fulham 2-1 Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Robbie Picks: Luton 1-0 Brighton
F365: Luton 2-2 Brighton
TEAMtalk: Luton 2-2 Brighton
Planet Sport: Luton 1-1 Brighton
Tipstrr: Luton 1-1 Brighton
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Robbie Picks: Palace 2-0 Sheff Utd
F365: Palace 2-1 Sheff Utd
TEAMtalk: Palace 2-1 Sheff Utd
Planet Sport: Palace 1-1 Sheff Utd
Tipstrr: Palace 2-0 Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Robbie: Aston Villa take on Newcastle and if you look at the stats, this is unquestionably going to be an Aston Villa win.
They’ve won 16 of their last 17 home Premier League games at Villa Park. Newcastle visiting Villa Park have lost their last four.
On the basis of that, you’ve got to go for a Unai Emery win.
Robbie Picks: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
F365: Aston Villa 3-1 Newcastle
TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle
Planet Sport: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3-1 Newcastle
Tottenham v Brentford
Robbie Picks: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford
F365: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
TEAMtalk: Tottenham 3-2 Brentford
Planet Sport: Tottenham 3-0 Brentford
Tipstrr: Tottenham 3-2 Brentford
Manchester City v Burnley
Robbie: Can Vincent Kompany get anything from his old club Man City when he takes his Burnley side to the Etihad? It’s going to be extremely tough, especially with their record against Man City.
Burnley have lost 16 of 17 encounters with Man City and this is going to be another one. You can expect goals.
Robbie Picks: Man City 4-0 Burnley
F365: Man City 5-0 Burnley
TEAMtalk: Man City 5-0 Burnley
Planet Sport: Man City 4-0 Burnley
Tipstrr: Man City 5-0 Burnley
Liverpool v Chelsea
Robbie: Liverpool unbeaten in ten games in all competitions takes on Chelsea at Anfield.
Chelsea’s record at Anfield is pretty fantastic. They’ve only been beaten on five occasions in their last 20 visits to Anfield. What a record that is.
But I just think Liverpool are doing exceptionally well. Their form is brilliant. I just think both teams will score in this one but Liverpool will get more.
Robbie Picks: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
F365: Liverpool 3-0 Chelsea
TEAMtalk: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea
Planet Sport: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea
Tipstrr: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea
West Ham v Bournemouth
Robbie Picks: West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth
F365: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth
TEAMtalk: West Ham 2-3 Bournemouth
Planet Sport: West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth
Tipstrr: West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Wolves v Manchester United
Robbie: Since the start of December in the Premier League, only Liverpool have taken more points than Wolves. Gary O’Neil doing a good job with Wolves.
Manchester United are the visitors. They conceded two against Newport. I think they’ll concede another two against Wolves.
Robbie Picks: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
F365: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
TEAMtalk: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
Planet Sport: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
Tipstrr: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
