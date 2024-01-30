Premier League predictions week 22: Savage backs Man Utd loss at Wolves, Luton, Arsenal wins

We have a midweek full of Premier League action, so Robbie Savage has predicted the correct score in all ten fixtures, taking on F365 and others.

There are five matches on Tuesday night, including Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, the fixture that made Manchester City champions last season.

Also on Tuesday we have Luton vs Brighton, Fulham vs Everton, Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, and Aston Villa vs Newcastle.

Wednesday brings us Manchester City at home to Burnley, who are managed by the club’s former captain, Vincent Kompany. Elsewhere, Tottenham host Brentford in a London derby, and Chelsea are at Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Finally, we get to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth and Wolves vs Manchester United on Thursday evening.

Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has predicted all ten results. He takes on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport, and Tipstrr.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Robbie: Forest take on Arsenal and at the City Ground, Forest have a good record against Arsenal, winning their last three meetings at home.

Arsenal, their away form in the Premier League right now is not great, only two wins from seven.

I think Arsenal will turn it around, I think they will get goals. Both teams to score, but I’m going for a 3-1 Arsenal win.

Robbie Picks: Forest 1-3 Arsenal

F365: Forest 0-1 Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Forest 1-3 Arsenal

Planet Sport: Forest 0-1 Arsenal

Tipstrr: Forest 0-2 Arsenal

Fulham v Everton

Robbie Picks: Fulham 1-2 Everton

F365: Fulham 1-2 Everton

TEAMtalk: Fulham 2-1 Everton

Planet Sport: Fulham 2-1 Everton

Tipstrr: Fulham 2-1 Everton

Luton Town v Brighton

Robbie Picks: Luton 1-0 Brighton

F365: Luton 2-2 Brighton

TEAMtalk: Luton 2-2 Brighton

Planet Sport: Luton 1-1 Brighton

Tipstrr: Luton 1-1 Brighton

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Robbie Picks: Palace 2-0 Sheff Utd

F365: Palace 2-1 Sheff Utd

TEAMtalk: Palace 2-1 Sheff Utd

Planet Sport: Palace 1-1 Sheff Utd

Tipstrr: Palace 2-0 Sheff Utd

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Robbie: Aston Villa take on Newcastle and if you look at the stats, this is unquestionably going to be an Aston Villa win.

They’ve won 16 of their last 17 home Premier League games at Villa Park. Newcastle visiting Villa Park have lost their last four.

On the basis of that, you’ve got to go for a Unai Emery win.

Robbie Picks: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle

F365: Aston Villa 3-1 Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle

Planet Sport: Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3-1 Newcastle

Tottenham v Brentford

Robbie Picks: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford

F365: Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

TEAMtalk: Tottenham 3-2 Brentford

Planet Sport: Tottenham 3-0 Brentford

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3-2 Brentford

Manchester City v Burnley

Robbie: Can Vincent Kompany get anything from his old club Man City when he takes his Burnley side to the Etihad? It’s going to be extremely tough, especially with their record against Man City.

Burnley have lost 16 of 17 encounters with Man City and this is going to be another one. You can expect goals.

Robbie Picks: Man City 4-0 Burnley

F365: Man City 5-0 Burnley

TEAMtalk: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Planet Sport: Man City 4-0 Burnley

Tipstrr: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Liverpool v Chelsea

Robbie: Liverpool unbeaten in ten games in all competitions takes on Chelsea at Anfield.

Chelsea’s record at Anfield is pretty fantastic. They’ve only been beaten on five occasions in their last 20 visits to Anfield. What a record that is.

But I just think Liverpool are doing exceptionally well. Their form is brilliant. I just think both teams will score in this one but Liverpool will get more.

Robbie Picks: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea

F365: Liverpool 3-0 Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Planet Sport: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

West Ham v Bournemouth

Robbie Picks: West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth

F365: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: West Ham 2-3 Bournemouth

Planet Sport: West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth

Tipstrr: West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth

Wolves v Manchester United

Robbie: Since the start of December in the Premier League, only Liverpool have taken more points than Wolves. Gary O’Neil doing a good job with Wolves.

Manchester United are the visitors. They conceded two against Newport. I think they’ll concede another two against Wolves.

Robbie Picks: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd

F365: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd

TEAMtalk: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd

Planet Sport: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd

Tipstrr: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd

