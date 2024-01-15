Richarlison’s 19th-minute equaliser at Old Trafford on Sunday ensured that Spurs would get on the scoresheet for a 33rd Premier League game in a row, taking them above Brighton and into fourth place on the all-time Barclays list for most consecutive games without being shut out.

And they only need to score in four more to go second. But 23 more to take first place. Thierry Henry and Arsenal really did hit different in those early years of the 21st century.

Here’s the top six scoring streaks by Premier League teams…

6) Manchester City – 29 matches (December 2018 – October 2019)

Surprisingly low, isn’t it? Given everything. No surprise to see which particular version of Pep’s City delivered the run, though, because it’s the team that held off Liverpool in the most error-free title battle ever witnessed as both teams simply traded victory after relentless victory from about February onwards. Chelsea were the last team to shut City out in the Premier League that season in a 2-0 December win, a result for which City would extract significant revenge with a 6-0 thrashing two months later.

Title and domestic treble duly secured for 2018/19, City set upon 2019/20 in a similar goalscoring vein. They whacked five past West Ham on the opening day, two more against Spurs, three at Bournemouth and four against Brighton before August was out. There was a memorable 8-0 spanking of Watford soon after, but City’s very next home game would bring them to a juddering halt as they succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat to Wolves. Right now, City’s current streak sits at a mere five since the 1-0 defeat at Villa.

READ: Top 10 Premier League teams of all time

5) Brighton – 32 matches (March – December 2023)

Brighton’s always-entertaining run of 32 Premier League games scoring at least a goal only came to an end last month with a 2-0 reverse at Arsenal. It’s a result and a venue that highlights precisely how much fun Brighton’s run had been, because it was at Arsenal back in May that free-scoring but free-conceding Brighton had kept their own previous clean sheet. A run of 32 games with a goal is impressive enough, but the fact it incorporated a run of 20 games in which both Brighton and their opponents scored lifts it to true greatness. As does the fact that run includes three consecutive skin-of-the-teeth record-extending 1-1 draws in among all the 4-1s and 3-2s.

Alas, after a couple more both-teams-scoring efforts against Palace and Spurs post-Arsenal, Brighton’s clock has now been reset to zero once more – for both scoring and conceding – with that 0-0 against West Ham. We go again.

4) Tottenham – 33 matches* (March 2023 onwards)

Recency and other biases very possibly at work here, but this is just clearly and objectively the best run on the list.

Sure, it sits (currently) only fourth if we narrow our focus purely to the mundanity of the headline number. But that really is only one tiny part of the picture.

For one thing, this 33-match run of doing something generally considered to be a good thing – scoring goals – has been overseen by four different managers of a team that for a very large chunk of this streak was utterly wretched. For a second thing, one of those managers is Antonio Conte. For a third, this run of 33 games in which Spurs have scored at least once still manages to feature 10 defeats – featuring such infamous lowlights as a 6-1 at Newcastle in which they were 5-0 down after 22 minutes and a nine-man, 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea. The second game of this run was the 3-3 draw at Southampton that finally compelled Conte to sod all this for a game of soldiers.

Less surprising to see Angebell propel this run ever onwards from its unlikely beginnings, and the record-extending 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday – a game where Spurs were without arguably their three best and most creative attacking players in Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison – suggests it’s a streak that really could continue for a good while yet.

Bothering Arsenal’s top spot is asking a lot, but goals in upcoming games against Brentford, Everton, Brighton and Wolves would be enough to take Spurs above Manchester United and Liverpool into second. Feels distinctly achievable, that, which only makes the inevitable upcoming 0-0 draw against Brentford all the funnier.

3) Manchester United – 36 matches (December 2007 – November 2008)

If United had just managed to find some response to Nicolas Anelka’s early goal for Bolton in late November 2007, this would actually be a 47-game run because they’d scored in 10 straight before that 1-0 defeat. If ifs and buts were candy and nuts etc. As it is, United had to settle for second place on a list we’re pretty sure nobody even realised was a thing and a record that would come to be matched by a brilliant Liverpool side just over a decade later.

This, though, was perhaps the last truly great United team of the Fergie Era. They would win the league title in both seasons this scoring run spanned, back in the days when United winning league titles was as routine as night following day, while they also managed to snag themselves a Champions League trophy while in the midst of this far more important run of goalscoring. Cristiano Ronaldo was the main man at this time, of course, but his supporting cast was handy with Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Ryan Giggs and Louis Saha all chipping in.

United were actually pretty lucky to keep the run going through the early stages of the 2008/09 season, scoring once and only once in each of first four games of a stuttering start featuring draws against Chelsea and Newcastle, defeat at Liverpool and a solitary win at Portsmouth.

United got going after that, though, and had put four past both West Brom and Hull as well as five past Stoke before it all came to a standstill with a 0-0 draw at Villa, which was followed a few weeks later by another goalless draw at Spurs of all places.

The idea of United going on any kind of similar run currently feels absurd, but they have at least managed to score in each of their last three after a run of three games without a goal against Bournemouth, Liverpool and West Ham.

2) Liverpool – 36 matches (March 2019 – February 2020)

As with City and United, no great surprise to see which particular Liverpool team got involved in the scoring streak game, incorporating as it does a side that went toe-to-toe with City’s own scoring juggernaut in 2019, helped itself to a Champions League pot and then had the Premier League title pretty much sewn up by February 2020 when a 3-0 defeat at Watford ended Liverpool’s run of games with a goal at a United-matching 36. It was a result that not only scuppered Liverpool’s chances of matching Arsenal’s absurd 55-match run, but also Arsenal’s slightly less absurd but arguably tiny bit more famous Invincible season.

Not all these runs have been made by great teams, but they’ve all featured the work of a great goalscorer. Ronaldo, Kane, Aguero, Henry… Pascal Gross. The list goes on, and in Liverpool’s case we are of course inevitably looking here at some of Mo Salah’s best and most ridiculous work, with Sadio Mane right up there alongside him over this particular stretch of games and Roberto Firmino chipping in as he so often did.

The run began after a typical goalless stalemate at Goodison – a result that would ludicrously end up costing Liverpool the title as neither they nor City dropped another point over the three remaining months of the season.

1) Arsenal – 55 matches (May 2001 – December 2002)

That’s just ridiculous, isn’t it? Hard to see how even a fully Angeballing Spurs can get close to this mark, a run that amounts to pretty much a season and a half without failing to score even once. Sure, it helps having Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp around the place but even so. No other team has even managed the equivalent of a 38-game season without being shut out; Arsenal did it for a whole entire actual season in 2001/2, with a 3-2 defeat at Southampton from the back end of the 2000/1 season tacked on the front and a good chunk of 2002/3 stuck on the other end for good measure.

Bizarrely, a run that began with a 3-2 defeat at Southampton managed to incorporate a second identical result in the 54th of its 55 games, just before – in an eerie foreshadowing of the eventual demise of another famously lengthy Arsenal Premier League record a couple of years later – it all came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Arsenal’s 55-game run contained 117 goals and unsurprisingly a league title in the complete season that sits at its heart. We genuinely think it’s more impressive – or at least more fun – than those showy Invincibles.