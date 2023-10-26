Premier League star says own teammate the ‘perfect replacement’ for Salah at Liverpool

We can’t imagine David Moyes is going to be too thrilled at Michail Antonio branding his West Ham teammate Jarrod Bowen as the “perfect replacement” for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad had a record-breaking bid for Salah rejected over the summer, and are expected to return with an improved bid in January.

With the Egyptian’s contract set to expire in 18 months, Liverpool may decide to cash in on their star man, and there have been numerous rumours about a possible replacement.

Bowen – who has six goals in nine games this season for the Hammers – has been one of the players linked with a move to Anfield, and Antonio believes the winger would be an excellent addition for the Reds.

“He is a bagsman,” Antonio said of Bowen on the Footballer’s Football podcast. “Everything he is touching is turning to gold right now. But hey, it’s going to cost a lot of dough, man has just signed a seven-year deal.

“The money you get from Salah, you are going to have to give it to us! He’s quality, left-footed and plays on the right-hand side like Mo Salah, so he is the perfect replacement, but hey, it’s not going to be easy to get him out of here.

“It won’t be easy because that’s a seven-year contract man has just signed.”

Bowen signed a new deal earlier this month, committing his future to West Ham until 2030, and said at the time that he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

“This means everything to me,” he said. “When I was a little boy, I just wanted to play football at the highest level, and this club gave me the opportunity when no one else wanted to.

“Without this club, I wouldn’t have played for my country and I wouldn’t have scored the winning goal in a European final. So I think it’s only fair that I repay that faith. I want to stay here and I want to stay here for the rest of my career.

“This is a sign of that. It’s been a long time and there’s been a lot of talk, but it’s finally over the line and to get it done before I go away [with England] is so special.”

