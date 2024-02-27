Manchester United have conceded the second-highest number of corners in the Premier League and over 100 more than Arsenal…

Anywhere you look there is statistical evidence to back up the criticism of how poor Manchester United have been this season.

In attack, they have scored at least 14 fewer than any other side in the top six – where United still dwell, it must be said – and everyone above Palace in 13th has scored more or, in Fulham’s case, the same number of goals.

In defence, they have allowed the second-highest number of shots on target, which has made Andre Onana a busy boy. The goalkeeper’s struggles haven’t helped Erik ten Hag but they could certainly have protected the Cameroonian better. United have also allowed 16 or more shots on their goal 14 times this season – the highest number in the Premier League along with Sheffield United and Luton.

Another metric in which only the Blades are worse is corners conceded. Which is a problem when United rarely appear comfortable defending such set-pieces.

United are allowing their Premier League opponents an average of 6.69 corners per game – four more per game than Arsenal. Those opponents have scored three goals from corners, with the back post area a concern for Erik ten Hag.

One of those goals, scored by Spurs, prompted Ten Hag to say this: “We have to be more man in such situations. You have to go up, more physical, hack the ball away; it shouldn’t happen.”

Indeed. But it would help if they gave fewer corners away. It is not always preventable, when you concede so many shots on your goal, blocks and deflections at the expense of a corner are often preferable to Onana being tested again.

If things weren’t bad enough already, United are preparing to lose their set-piece coach, Eric Ramsay. Who has grown so sick of watching the players attempt to defend, he’s fleeing the country to manage Minnesota United instead. Who will carry the binder now?

