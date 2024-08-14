With Premier League suitors strapped for cash Ivan Toney could be bound for Saudi Arabia

Ivan Toney is running out of options in the current window

Brentford have held off on selling Ivan Toney as they continue to demand that their £60m valuation of the player be met before any deal will be allowed to happen.

According to the latest reports, Toney could be the subject of a bid from Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli although they have also submitted what looks like a low-ball offer.

The Saudi Pro League outfit believe they can get Brentford on board with a fee of just £30m while his Premier League admirers have also been unwilling to meet the asking price in full up front.

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing the striker on a loan deal with an obligation to buy which would allow them to kick the financial responsibility down the road a little as they would only register the transfer in 2025.

Toney‘s contract expires in 2025, which means that Brentford might just change their tune and consider offers for the 28-year-old before the window slams shut to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

The England striker has told Brentford that he will not sign a new contract, so one way or another he is set to round out his time at the Bees.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank doesn’t want to lose Toney, who has been a difference-maker for the club when he has been available while the team has struggled in his absence.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank told Brentford club media.

“The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing.

“He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

“I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member.

“Ivan trains well and he’s clearly the number two striker in England, that’s proven by his goals and performances.”

Toney’s age has been a sticking point for the top clubs in the Premier League who might be able to afford his asking price, as pointed out by Rio Ferdinand.

The interest from the SPL has come alongside enquiries from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Toney might well block a potential move to Saudi Arabia if he feels that the league is too much of a step down and might harm his chances of playing for England.

It is likely that Toney will have to wait a while to learn his fate with Brentford still prepared to hold out for now.