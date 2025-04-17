Premier League table for 2025 shows Newcastle are matching Arsenal

While Arsenal are celebrating a famous victory over Real Madrid, Newcastle are celebrating going third in the Premier League table after a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Extraordinarily, that was their fifth straight Premier League win in which they have scored one, two, three, four and then five goals.

Any fears that their Carabao Cup victory would see them distracted from the fight for Champions League qualification have been destroyed by some ridiculous form.

We made them favourites to claim one of the three remaining Champions League places based on six factors, but mostly their brilliant form in 2025.

The Premier League table since the start of the year shows them on the same points as Arsenal having played one fewer game, putting them ahead of both Aston Villa and Manchester City.

There have been stellar performances across the pitch, from Nick Pope to Alexander Isak, with Sandro Tonali emerging as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and Jacob Murphy second only to Mo Salah in the Premier League assists chart.

The calendar year table also emphasises the impact of David Moyes as manager of Everton and just how poor Manchester United and Tottenham continue to be, though Chelsea are making an effort to match them in their incompetence.

It also illustrates that Palace would absolutely not have rolled over to get hit for five by a Newcastle side surely now bound for the Champions League again.