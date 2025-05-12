Arsenal might not have won a title under Mikel Arteta – but the Premier League table since the start of the 2022-23 season highlights how close the Gunners have been to the champions.

Arteta is coming under fire for failing to win silverware as Arsenal manager, with the Spaniard panned as the perennial bridesmaid, never the bride.

After a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, which prompted a surprising reaction from Arteta, Arsenal remain well placed to earn their third consecutive second-placed finish in the Premier League, even if they are 15 points behind Liverpool.

While creditable, finishing as runners-up again has been deemed not good enough, especially at the end of a season which many feel ought to have been Arsenal’s most convincing assault on the title.

There is even talk around the prospect of replacing Arteta should next season play out in similar fashion.

But, if the Arsenal boss is looking for evidence of how close his side have been in recent years, he can take solace in the Premier League table over the last three seasons.

Since the start of 2022-23, Arsenal are only four points behind two-times champions Manchester City – they could yet overtake Pep Guardiola’s side before the end of the current season – and nine ahead of Liverpool, despite trailing in the Reds’ wake this term.

Over 112 matches, they have lost fewer games than two-times champions Manchester City, and won more than Liverpool.

Does this offer Arteta some mitigation for Arsenal’s recent frustration?

Or is this context clouded by the fact City have won four major honours in that timeframe and Liverpool have bagged two trophies?

At least Arsenal appear to be taking decisive action to make the next step…

