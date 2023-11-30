Here to find out what the Premier League table between two dates? Well clicked, you’re in the right place.

Maybe you want to see how far ahead of everyone else Manchester City are since Pep Guardiola took over? You may be wondering what the Premier League table of Boris Johnson’s reign looks like. The Liz Truss table sees Arsenal top the table with 12 points.

Or if you’re a whippersnapper (or 30 as the case could feasibly be – Jesus wept), you could generate the Premier League table for the time you’ve been alive. And we curse you for the option to do so.

Here’s the full range of tables available on F365, including ‘calendar year table’ stretching all the way back until football began in 1992, a ‘second half table’, the all-important ranking of teams based on ‘corners won’ and about 20 or so more.