The Premier League table of Big Chances shows Man City need Haaland

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa are all averaging more than three Big Chances per game in the Premier League this season – an improvement across the board from 2023/24.

Liverpool topped this table at the end of last season and have made an equally strong start to 2024/25, though they have been helped by a particularly kind fixture list.

The biggest surprise is that Manchester City – who have actually scored the most goals in the Premier League so far this season – have actually created fewer Opta-defined Big Chances than Fulham. It certainly helps when you have a ridiculous goal machine in Erling Haaland.

The real success story of this season are the Cottagers, who were 17th in this table last season but are currently fifth after bringing in Emile Smith Rowe in the summer to supplement a creative department that also includes Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi and Adama Traore.

Aston Villa were eighth on this metric last season and have pulled themselves up to fourth so far in 2024/25, though Opta stats also show that Ollie Watkins has missed more Big Chances than any other Premier League player in this campaign.

Manchester United have improved quite considerably in the creative department since last season, though there should be no comfort from landing on the same numbers as Brentford.

The team with very clearly the biggest issue is Newcastle United, who have scored just eight goals in seven Premier League games but are creating clear-cut chances less often than every team barring Wolves.