Arsenal only make the top half because Brighton begins with B...

Jamie Carragher pointed to Arsenal’s biggest problem – and the F365 Tables back up the ex-Liverpool defender’s view.

Arsenal needed a 93rd-minute equaliser to get a point from a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

City led early on, after which the Gunners struggled to break down Pep Guardiola’s men, despite dominating possession.

Carragher suggested Mikel Arteta ‘wasted 45 minutes’ with his team selection before drawing comparisons between the Arsenal boss and his old managers at Liverpool, Rafa Benitez and Gerard Houllier, who failed to deliver a Premier League title.

It was felt that Arteta’s selection lacked the creativity needed to service Viktor Gyokeres and break down City.

Carragher certainly feels that the Arsenal centre-forward needs more from his team-mates.

“It was asked before the show ‘is Gyokeres the guy to win them the title?’ and he’s had a little bit of criticism for his performances in the big games away,” said the Sky Sports pundit.

“He hasn’t had a kick today and he might get criticism again on the back of it, but I don’t think in those three games he’s had a chance. They haven’t created a chance for him.

“So I go back to when people keep saying ‘Arsenal’s problem is finishing’, but it’s not, it’s creating. They don’t create enough. They haven’t created one chance for him.”

The F365 Tables offer proof of Carragher’s point.

PREMIER LEAGUE 2025/26: BIG CHANCES CREATED

Tables are fun, aren’t they? And we’ve got bloomin’ loads of them, based on all the metrics you could possibly need. Create your own too, between any dates or on a specific date. Enjoy yourself here.

Arsenal have created fewer than half the number of big chances that City have so far this season. They only scrape into the top half of this table because of the alphabet.

Indeed, the Gunners are outperforming their xG more than any other Premier League club. Is that sustainable?

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Chelsea taking top spot after November picks

👉 Arsenal and Manchester City both miss chance to make Premier League title statement

👉 Nothing will change at Manchester United unless they learn ‘phenomenal’ Arteta secret