Crystal Palace’s hard-earned 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Wednesday night was another significant step towards Liverpool’s long-inevitable coronation as Premier League champions, but also a reminder of the strides Palace have made under Oliver Glasner.

Drifting along just above the relegation zone with 25 points from 25 games when he was appointed in February last year, under the Austrian’s watch the club have now amassed 70 points from their last 48 games.

Only the current Premier League top seven have managed more in that time.

That Palace total dwarfs that managed by both Tottenham (56) and Man United (54) over the same period while also beating out other notable mid-table overachievers like Bournemouth, Fulham, Brentford and Brighton.

And the picture might have looked even rosier for Palace had it not been for their appalling start to the 24/25 season. They didn’t win any of their first eight games of the season, losing five. That run accounts for over a third of Glasner’s total Premier League defeats at the club.

With 45 points from their 34 games this season Palace appear set to break new ground and reach 50 points for the first time ever in a Premier League season having been almost heroically consistent in always reaching 40 but never 50 since their return to the top flight over a decade ago.

Palace’s stuttering start to this season can perhaps be explained by adjusting to life without Michael Olise, now starring for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but they have put their slow start firmly behind them now.

Only Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Villa and Newcastle have more points than Palace in 2025, with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest notable names below the Eagles on that particular table alongside the season’s more conspicuous and hilarious bed-sh*tting big clubs.

And it’s not only in the Premier League where Palace have excelled, with an FA Cup semi-final to come this weekend against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Here is the full Premier League table since Glasner’s appointment on February 19 2024:

Tables are fun, aren’t they?

You can build your own custom table, between any two dates on any particular day or matchday, going as far back as when football was invented in 1992.

Or check out where your side ranks in tables based on around 427 different metrics.