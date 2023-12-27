Premier League table by custom match period: Have a play and enjoy

Ever wondered which is the best Premier League side in the first 15 minutes after half-time? Or the Premier League side that scores the most goals just before the break?

Do Manchester City always come out firing just after the break when they have new tactical instructions from Pep Guardiola?

It seems Nottingham Forest quite often start like an absolute train.

You can even seen who scores the most added-time goals and obviously it’s Liverpool.

Not only can you check out these Premier League tables for this season but for every other campaign. Click around. Spot patterns. Have some fun.

Here’s the full range of tables available on F365, including – you guessed it – the ‘first-half table‘, as well as the ‘calendar year table’ stretching all the way back until football began in 1992, a ‘table when scoring first’, the all-important ranking of teams based on ‘corners won’ and about 20 or so more.