Thomas Frank's Tottenham are far less flimsy than Ange Postecoglou's.

As the dad joke goes, you would have been a fool to trust Spurs with your dog last season…

Under Ange Postecoglou, they were utterly inept at holding on to a lead, as the F365 tables show.

In 2024/25, Spurs threw away a whopping 29 points from winning positions. They led in 22 matches and won only half of them.

Only a generationally-bad Southampton lost more games in which they held a lead.

Tottenham’s inability to press home an advantage became one of the primary reasons for a wretched 17th-placed finish.

Even if Spurs had held on to around half of the points they squandered, it would have taken them to mid-table, pushing towards the top half.

That, combined with Europa League glory, might have seen Postecoglou keep his job.

Thomas Frank, though, appears to have inserted a backbone to make Spurs less, well, Spursy.

This season, when Spurs get ahead they stay ahead.

Or, at least, if they take a lead, they run out as winners. As was the case at Leeds United on Saturday, when Tottenham reacted to being pegged back by taking the lead again and seeing out the game.

From last season being top of a table no one wants to see the summit of, Spurs are now firmly at the foot, keeping the same company as Arsenal and Liverpool. And Burnley, the Clarets cleverly gaming the system by taking a lead only once this season.

To see the contract between Ange’s Spurs and Frank’s, simply change the season..

PREMIER LEAGUE: POINTS LOST FROM WINNING POSITIONS 2025/26 👇

