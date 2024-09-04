The first international break means it’s time to dust off our favourite of all the thing. Yes, it’s the table of points won from losing positions. It is still very much an embryonic table at this point, but it is at least one in which Man City are only second, so there’s that.

19=) Everton – 0pts

3 deficits, 3 defeats

The old ‘three deficits and three defeats’ is definitely always quite a bad start after three games, isn’t it? But trust Everton to contrive a way to make something so very sh*t even worse by having one of those deficits/defeats come in a game they led 2-0 with five minutes to go.

There’s a reason why the Sean Dyche sack talk is gathering pace.

19=) Southampton – 0pts

3 deficits, 3 defeats

Could be worse, could be Everton.

16=) Ipswich – 0pts

2 deficits, 2 defeats

The good news for newly promoted Ipswich is that not every team is Liverpool or Man City.

16=) Manchester United – 0pts

2 deficits, 2 defeats

Came very close to rescuing one or even three points at Brighton before emerging with absolutely nothing, but never looked like recovering anything at all in a deeply damaging home mauling from Liverpool that leaves United as the main topic of discussion for the interlull.

16=) West Ham – 0pts

2 deficits, 2 defeats

Equalised against both Aston Villa and Man City before their bubbles were eventually burst for good in a pair of London Stadium defeats.

12=) Aston Villa – 0pts

1 deficit, 1 defeat

Fell behind against Arsenal in a game they probably should have taken the lead in. Ollie Watkins and David Raya had other ideas.

12=) Brentford – 0pts

1 deficit, 1 defeat

Crystal Palace and Southampton have been summarily dealt with at home, and the one deficit and defeat came at Anfield, which isn’t so bad.

12=) Chelsea – 0pts

1 deficit, 1 defeat

Chelsea’s only deficit and only defeat came on the opening day against the irresistible force of Manchester City. This tells us conclusively that things must be going pretty well at Stamford Bridge.

12=) Tottenham – 0pts

1 deficit, 1 defeat

Found one equaliser but couldn’t locate a second in what really does look like a careless and potentially in the long term quite costly defeat to a Newcastle side who appeared to be there for the taking for long periods.

9=) Arsenal – 0pts

0 deficits

May have dropped points and conceded a goal for the first time in the season-ending catastrophe against Brighton, but are still yet to actually fall behind in any game. They were behind less often than any other team last season, so this is on-brand.

9=) Liverpool – 0pts

0 deficits

Never mind falling behind – a team who were absolute powerhouses of this metric under Jurgen Klopp haven’t even bothered conceding a goal yet after three games. Worrying signs for a once-great club.

9=) Nottingham Forest – 0pts

0 deficits

Just like we all predicted, Forest join Liverpool and Arsenal as the last three teams still to fall behind at all in the Premier League this season.

6=) Crystal Palace – 1pt

3 deficits, 1 draw, 2 defeats

The point salvaged in the second half at Chelsea would have been creditable enough even had it not come on the back of an alarming pair of defeats to sap the life from a season that started so full of promise after the fast finish to 23/24.

6=) Leicester – 1pt

3 deficits, 1 draw, 2 deficits

The time-defying combination of Red Bull and housery allowed Jamie Vardy to banter off his favourite opponents Spurs on the opening Monday night of the season, but it’s been pain since then.

6=) Wolves – 1pt

3 deficits, 1 draw, 2 defeats

Lost without shame at Arsenal, lost with plenty at home to Chelsea but did at least hit back to claim a point at Forest to avoid joining Southampton and Everton as tales of absolute woe.

5) Fulham – 1pt

2 deficits, 1 draw, 1 defeat

Fulham are currently unchallenged as the Premier League’s most mid-table team and their start to the season is thus absolutely spot on with a win, a draw and a defeat. Getting the 1-1 draw at Ipswich from behind also feels correct.

3=) Brighton – 1pt

1 deficit, 1 draw

Brighton have started the season strongly, just as they did last year before it went really very badly wrong indeed. Two wins to start proceedings have been followed by hitting back to take a point at 10-man Arsenal, and a point at the Emirates is rarely a bad effort.

3=) Newcastle – 1pt

1 deficit, 1 draw

Perhaps slightly fortunate to leave Bournemouth with that rescued point in the bag after the controversy around the Cherries’ disallowed late ‘winner’ but there were no deficits to recover in home wins against Southampton and Spurs.

2) Manchester City – 3pts

1 deficit, 1 win

Wins from behind are generally quite thrilling and unexpected. Manchester City’s was entirely and unavoidably inevitable from the moment Sammie Szmodics so foolishly gave Ipswich an early lead at the Etihad.

1) Bournemouth – 4pts

2 deficits, 1 win, 1 draw

The early leaders after that astonishing mugging at Everton in which a 2-0 85th-minute deficit was transformed into an absurd 3-2 win 10 minutes later via means that can only be explained by the word ‘Everton’. Having also come from a goal down to take a point at Nottingham Forest on the opening day, the Cherries have made a strong start.